Telltale launches trailer for first episode of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Telltale today launched a trailer for the first episode of its upcoming game Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series, just two days after announcing that the episode will arrive April 18. Titled Tangled Up in Blue, the episode will be available for the standard Telltale episode price of $5.

Guardians the movie was beloved for its sense of humor, a tone that the game will clearly continue (Telltale proved with Tales from the Borderlands that it can do funny, too). The trailer shows the Guardians, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot, suiting up in response to a distress call from the Nova Corps. The Mad Titan, Thanos, has come calling, and it’s up to the team to save the day — hopefully with another dance-off.

The trailer also features a pretty good look at Thanos, which is exciting for Marvel fans, as the Mad Titan is one of the most revered villains in the universe. Conspicuously, however, the trailer is missing any hint of Bob Dylan — whose 1975 song “Tangled up in Blue” provided the game’s first episode with its name. Looks like Star-Lord is still into the classics.

Earlier this week a new piece of concept art showed a visibly angry Mad Titan (Thanos) taking a swing at Drax. A terrified Groot and an airborne Star-Lord are in the background. Gamora, the fourth member of the Guardians, is noticeably missing. Naturally, she could just be off-screen, but her absence could tie into the plot somehow.

Players will have the option to purchase each episode individually or opt for the season pass. Like most recent Telltale games, Guardians of the Galaxy will be split into five episodes. If you purchase the season pass digitally, you will spend $20 instead of $25. PlayStation Plus owners can get the season pass for $16 and will also receive an exclusive theme for pre-ordering. Those who prefer physical editions can nab one on May 2 for $30 and receive all of the episodes as they release.

We know that the overarching narrative involves an all-powerful artifact desired by both the Guardians and the yet-to-be-named female villain. While the premise isn’t exactly the same as the first film, there are certainly some similarities. With the theatrical release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 coming just weeks after episode 1 arrives, we will just have to wait and see which facets, if any, are influenced by the sequel in the remaining four episodes.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android. A retail leak has suggested that the game will also come to Nintendo Switch, but that has not been confirmed by Telltale.