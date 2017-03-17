‘The Surge’ set to mix ‘Dark Souls’ with sci-fi action in May

Why it matters to you Dark Souls and its clones typically take place in dark fantasy settings, making The Surge's sci-fi aesthetic a welcome sight for genre fans.

Lords of the Fallen developer Deck 13 will take another stab at the action-RPG genre with The Surge, a dystopian thriller launching for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms in May.

Fans of From Software’s Dark Souls and its sequels will feel right at home here, as The Surge promises to merge familiar Souls series mechanics with a unique science fiction setting.

The Surge presents a dark vision of Earth’s future in which citizens of overpopulated cities must augment their bodies with tech-infused exoskeletons in order to keep up with a changing job market. The human race’s increasing susceptibility to environmental disease causes these workers to lose their sanity, making them a dangerous threat to the Earth in its final days.

“The world of The Surge offers a very grim vision of the future, where the evolution of our technology, our society and our relation with the environment led to a decadent state of the Human civilization,” developer Deck 13 explains.

Combat in the game sticks closely to the mechanics featured in Dark Souls and its successors. Players have a variety of attacks and defensive measures that they can employ during combat sequences, but a quickly draining stamina meter keeps character combos in check while upping the difficulty factor significantly. They will also have to come to grips with weapon durability, which promises to be a constant concern over the length of the quest.

Pre-alpha footage of suggests that many enemies will demand more than quick reflexes and carefully chained combos. The game’s physically augmented opponents can quickly launch attacks from across the screen, meaning that players will have to be prepared when venturing out into the unknown.

The Surge launches digitally and at retail for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PCs on May 16.