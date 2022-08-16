Mordhau, a visceral multiplayer game set in medieval times that was popular on PC, will finally make its way to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S later this year.



In late 2019, Mordhau made the rounds as the hot and trendy new multiplayer game, like Splitgate and MultiVersus have recently. It stood out thanks to its large 64-player battles and combat that isn’t afraid to be intricate, methodical, and quite brutal. While its player count dropped following its moment in the spotlight and the release of Chivalry II, Mordhau still has a dedicated fanbase that enjoys its tough but satisfying combat and medieval setting. Now, players on consoles finally have the chance to experience the game and could possibly revitalize general interest in Mordhau.

Triterinon, the Slovenian developer behind Mordhau, will still handle developer and publisher duties for the console ports. It will feature the same combat and modes players can find on PC, including the attack-and-defend mode Invasion, the territory-based Frontline, and cooperative Horde mode. The developer also confirmed that these new versions of Mordhau will feature crossplay. However, it is currently only going to work between console platforms, so new players aren’t matched up against PC players that mastered the game over the past several years.

Although Triterinon did not share a specific date just yet, players can expect Mordhau to release for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S later this year. If you can’t wait to play it, Mordhau is currently available on PC for $30.

