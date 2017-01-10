TwitchCon 2017 announces dates, location of its live-stream gaming fest

Twitch announced the dates of its annual TwitchCon convention for 2017 on Tuesday. The three-day event will take place in Long Beach, California, from October 20 to October 22. It will be held at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center for its “impressive” main theater and arena. The center is backed by 150 restaurants in a 10-block radius, three nearby airports, and numerous hotels with better rates than what was seen during previous TwitchCon conventions.

“To assist with accommodations, Twitch has negotiated travel discounts and secured a limited number of reduced-rate hotel rooms near the convention center,” the company said. “Since rooms at the group rate are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, attendees are encouraged to book early for the best selection and price through Twitch’s online booking system.”

Taking the reins of TwitchCon 2017 is Krystal Herring, the event’s new director. Over the last two years, Herring served as a marketing events manager for “dozens” of events, handling staffing, travel, and ticket operations. Her portfolio, according to Twitch, includes 10 years of expertise in event planning and management.

Given it’s only January at the time of the announcement, there are no other details regarding the event. Additional information will be provided over the next several months including new event features, ticket sales, call-for-content requests, and the initial programming schedule. Herring added that TwitchCon 2017 will include a newer, broader scope of content.

TwitchCon 2017 attendees and exhibitors can make hotel reservations here via OnPeak. Right now, there are six hotels with discounted rates including the Courtyard Downtown, the Hilton, Hyatt Centric The Pike, the Hyatt Regency, the Renaissance, and the Westin. Prices range from $189 to $229 per night.

“It was through the passion of our creators, exhibitors, and fans that TwitchCon doubled in size in its first two years,” Herring said. “With our IRL category for vlogging and our upcoming mobile streaming app, even people who can’t attend will be able to connect with their favorite broadcasters and friends who can.”

The first TwitchCon convention kicked off in September 2015 with Twitch CEO Emmett Shear’s keynote. The event spanned two days and expanded to three the following year. The TwitchCon 2016 schedule began on September 30 and is still on the TwitchCon website to provide an idea of what the show offers attendees and streamers. The 2015 event took place at San Francisco’s Moscone West Convention Center, whereas the following 2016 convention was held at the San Diego Convention Center.

For immediate updates about the upcoming 2017 convention, head here and provide an email address for news to be delivered to your inbox. Those wanting to be an exhibitor can contact Twitch here.