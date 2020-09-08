Streamers without big-budget broadcast studios will soon have access to physical streaming controls, thanks to the same company behind the Lightroom editing consoles. Announced on Tuesday, September 8, the Loupedeck Live is a console that allows livestreamers to switch feeds, adjust volume, monitor their viewer count, and more using a touchscreen, dials, and buttons.

The Loupedeck Live offers tactile controls for live-streamers, and can move from serving as a live video mixer to editing prerecorded content in Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro. Like the Loupedeck+ and Loupedeck CT, the Live works with a computer, much like a keyboard or mouse.

A touchscreen, divided into 12 sections, or buttons, takes up most of the console. These 12 buttons can be divided into pages, with each button displaying the current function. Besides assigning controls such as switching video feeds, working with chat features, or adjusting audio, the touchscreen can also display stats like the viewer count.

Arranged on both sides of the touchscreen are two sets of three dials. The function of each dial is labeled on the touchscreen, allowing the dials to be set to more than one function. Both the touchscreen and dials can be further divided into pages — tapping the row of buttons at the bottom switches to a different set of controls. By organizing the controls in pages, those 12 buttons and six dials can house more options.

The Loupedeck Live includes native support for Streamlabs, Twitch, OBS Studios, and Ableton Live, which means the console software comes with workspaces designed for those programs. Users can edit the existing workspaces, or build their own.

The Live can also function similar to the Loupedeck CT for use in other creative applications including Adobe Lightroom Classic, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, and Capture One Pro. Using more than two creative applications — in addition to the included live programs — however, requires a subscription.

Where the CT is set up as a multiprogram tool and is twice the size with a large touchscreen dial and two sets of buttons, the Live is designed specifically with streaming in mind. Compatibility with streaming platforms like Twitch also includes unique tools for options like switching between chats or creating 30-second highlight clips.

The Loupedeck Live starts shipping September 29 when purchased directly from the Loupedeck website, and will be available on Amazon later this year. The Live retails for $269 and includes all compatible streaming licenses and compatibility with two additional programs of choice. Adding additional programs beyond those will require a subscription or one-time fee after the end of the year.

