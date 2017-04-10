‘Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’ could be longer than ‘Uncharted 3’

Why it matters to you Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is shaping up to be much more than a simple expansion.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is shaping up to be quite a different experience than the previous games in the series, as it places players in the role of Chloe Frazer and includes environments even larger than those seen in Uncharted 4, but one thing won’t be changing from past games — its length. In fact, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy could be even longer than Uncharted 3.

Speaking to the International Business Times, Naughty Dog director of communications Arne Mayer revealed that shorter single-player stories simply weren’t in the cards when the team began brainstorming ideas for a stand-alone spinoff game.

“There’s no way we could, sort of, constrict and restrain ourselves, and that’s exactly what was happening here. When we were doing story pitches, we were coming up with a game that would be over 10 hours long and so we suddenly realized everything we said was true and we couldn’t keep it short,” Mayer said.

More: Uncharted movie potentially rated R, Naughty Dog has no involvement

A 10-hour duration would put The Lost Legacy, unsurprisingly, well behind Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which takes roughly 15 hours to complete according to player-sourced player data at the site How Long To Beat. However, both Uncharted: Drake Fortune and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception can be completed in under 10 hours. This would be the first time we’ve seen a standalone spin-off expansion last longer than a “main” game, but we certainly aren’t complaining.

For comparison, The Last of Us: Left Behind, Naughty Dog’s standalone expansion for The Last of Us, can be completed in less than three hours. Of course, length isn’t everything — it’s a fantastic story that makes the most of its time and helps to give background for the events of the main game.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy arrives later this year to PlayStation 4. It will be available both as a digital download and a physical disc.