DT Giveaways: Carved products

With a name that’s true to its form, Carved crafts one-of-a-kind and custom phone cases and accessories from real wood to compliment your favorite tech. We’ve recently teamed up with Carved to give one reader a “Carved Super Pack”, featuring the company’s most unique products. These include a glass screen protector, a SolidWood case made from maple burl, a bamboo Acoustic Acorn Speaker, the Wood Power Bank featuring the ‘Grand Teton Inlay’ design made from walnut, maple, and reconstituted ebony, as well as a white, 32 GB, unlocked, and SIM-free iPhone 7 to complement your newfound accessories! Follow the link below to enter!

*One prize. Contest limited to participants in U.S. and Canada only.