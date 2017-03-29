Ten gorgeous turntables under $500 that will spin your stacks of wax in style

Vinyl is back in a big way. For many audio purists, no sound can compare to that brilliant moment when a stylus first sits down into a gorgeous vinyl groove. And thanks to the current record renaissance, not only are there a bevy of classics available from your local record store, but new artists are also increasingly releasing their latest albums on vinyl, along with a digital download code to give you the best of both worlds — class and convenience.

If you’ve been squirreling away cash to get in the vinyl game or maybe indulge in an upgrade, there are now a ton of options that cater to both your audiophile cravings and your aesthetic sensibilities. For your convenience (and our pleasure) we’ve compiled a list of our favorite turntables on the market under $500 that will bring music to your ears (literally and figuratively), and some style to your pad.

Note: Some of these turntables include a built-in phono preamp, while others do not. A phono preamp is a device that boosts the signal from the turntable so that modern electronics can play it. While many older receivers have a phono input, many newer devices do not. Whether or not you need a preamp will depend on your receiver/amplifier and speaker setup.

The Best

Audio Technica AT-LP120 USB Turntable ($299) It’s hard to argue with a classic. This hunk of sparkling chrome might not be as fashionable as the others on our list, but it still looks and sounds good, and at a very enticing price. Though it sports direct drive as opposed to the audiophile-preferred belt-driven system, this go-to starter turntable is rugged and reliable, and also hosts plenty of features like a selectable internal pre-amp so you won’t necessarily need a phono input, a USB output to capture your vinyl in digital form, and three speeds to handle virtually anything in your collection. Buy one now from: Amazon

The Rest