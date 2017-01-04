Hisense’s 2017 TV lineup features a quantum dot model and 4K HDR projector

It wasn’t too long ago that Hisense was looked at as an also-ran in the world of TVs, but that has been changing over the past few years. The company’s output has been increasing in quality recently, and this year it is aiming to take CES by storm as it unleashes a volley of impressive new TVs.

“At Hisense, we continually strive to push the boundaries of TV technology and design,” Hisense Americas CEO Jerry Liu said in a statement. “After a year of standout growth, 2017 is shaping up to be an exciting year for us, and we look forward to bringing even more consumers together in the living room.”

H10D Series

As the flagship of Hisense’s 2017 lineup, the H10D series uses quantum dot display technology, and supports both HDR and wide color gamut. The series is Ultra HD Premium certified, with full array local dimming promising some of the deepest blacks possible on an LCD TV and making for excellent contrast.

The H10D series features Motion 480 for preserving smoothness of motion during fast-moving action scenes and sports, though it will introduce “soap opera effect.” An integrated UHD upscaler makes sure you’ll be able to enjoy your old content on your new TV as much as you enjoy Ultra HD Blu-ray and 4K streaming. This series, like the rest of Hisense’s 2017 UHD lineup, supports smart TV functionality, including a built-in web browser.

The H10D series is available in a 75-inch model for $6,000, while the 70-inch model sells for $3,000.