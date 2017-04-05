Onkyo’s TX-8270 stereo receiver handles your hi-res music, as well as 4K TV

Why it matters to you If you’re looking for a stereo receiver that can also handle sound for your TV, Onkyo's latest offering is worth a look.

Onkyo is on a roll lately when it comes to new product rollouts. Last month, the company introduced new A/V receivers in both entry-level and higher-end varieties for home theater enthusiasts, and now the company has announced another new product for those looking for a receiver more for listening to music.

The TX-8270 Network Stereo Receiver delivers a claimed 100 watts per channel at 8 ohms, and Onkyo says the receiver uses Dynamic Audio Amplification, which allows the receiver to drive even larger speakers while remaining accurate. Despite being only a stereo receiver, the TX-8270 features four HDMI inputs capable of 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR) passthrough and one output with Audio Return Channel (ARC). Other inputs include a phono input, three line inputs, and three digital audio inputs (two optical and one coaxial).

Inside, the receiver relies on an AKM 384 kHz/32-bit DAC that uses VLSC (Vector Linear Shaping Circuitry) to avoid ultrahigh-frequency pulse noise. The receiver supports high-resolution audio including DSD 5.6 MHz/2.8 MHz, and PCM formats up to 192 kHz/24-bit. This can be played both over a network or from a USB device plugged into the front panel USB port.

The TX-8270 supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and AirPlay, but those are only the start of the connectivity features. Streaming services including Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, and Deezer are also included, and a future firmware update will bring support for Chromecast built-in, as well as wireless multiroom streaming. Multiroom streaming support won’t be limited to a single technology, as both FireConnect and DTS Play-Fi will be supported. The Onkyo Controller app controls both the receiver and the integrated streaming services, and is available for both iOS and Android.

The Onkyo TX-8270 Network Stereo Receiver, available later this month, will retail for $600. For more information on the new receiver, see the company’s website.