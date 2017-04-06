Samsung puts price tags on its second-tier 2017 MU series HDR TVs

Why it matters to you If you don't want to shell out the cash for Samsung's QLED TVs but still want a great picture, the MU series is the next best thing.

Last month, Samsung announced the pricing and availability of its top-of-the-line QLED TVs, but while they’re stunning, the price might be a little too high for some. Now, the company has announced the pricing for its 2017 MU Series TVs, which are the tier right under the QLED series, making them an attractive option for those who still value picture quality but don’t want to empty their wallets.

All of the new models support both 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR). Like all Samsung TVs released to date, these don’t feature Dolby Vision HDR, but instead opt for the open HDR10 standard. The new models feature Samsung’s new Smart TV user interface, as well as its Smart Remote Control, which includes voice support.

More: Samsung’s exotic new QLED televisions will start at $2,800, available next week

The most affordable series in the new lineup, the MU 6, offers the above features, but doesn’t opt for some of the more advanced features that some of the other new models offer. This model is available in a wide range of sizes, with models ranging from 40-inch to 75-inch screens. This series starts at $550.

The MU 7 series offers a wider range of color than the MU 6 series, with Samsung’s 4K Color Drive Pro. Screen sizes range from 40-inch to 65-inch class, starting at $700. The MU 8 offers even more colors, adding 4K HDR Extreme, 4K Color Drive Extreme, and Triple Black, which Samsung says enhances details in dark scenes this series is available in 49-inch to 82-inch screen sizes, and starts at $1,200.

More: Samsung QLED TV explained: Daring design, pristine picture, more smarts

Finally, the most advanced and most expensive of the new lineup is the MU 9 series. This model offers the widest range of colors and features Triple Black Extreme for even better detail in dark scenes. This is the only series to feature an antireflective layer that reduces glare and makes for improved black levels. This series is available in 55-, 65-, and 75-inch varieties, and starts at $2,000.

Some of Samsung’s 2017 MU TV lineup is available now, while other models are available for pre-order. For more information, see the company’s website.