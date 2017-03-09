Sennheiser’s new TV headphones let you hear it all without cranking the volume

Why it matters to you If you watch TV late at night and don't want to wake the neighbors, these headphones offer a perfect solution.

If you’re a night owl, watching TV can be problematic if you don’t want to wake your family or neighbors. Fortunately, Sennheiser has launched three new products in its line of home audio headphones that let you watch to your heart’s content without cranking up the volume on your TV.

On Thursday, Sennheiser announced the RS 5000 and RS 2000 TV headphones, as well as the Flex 5000 wireless audio system. All of these feature a transmitter that plugs into your TV, while a receiver attached to the headphones lets you listen without being tethered to your TV by wires.

“These next-generation devices focus on giving listeners an intensified TV sound experience. They offer excellent audio quality and clearer speech, plus wireless flexibility and greater comfort, all in an elegant and ease-to-use solution,” Irene Strüber, head of portfolio management audiology at Sennheiser said in a statement. “Those who love to enjoy life to the fullest can now continue to demand more — even as their personal hearing needs change.”

Both the RS 5000 and RS 2000 feature integrated earphones, complete with volume and balance controls, as well as an LED light to display battery status. The RS 5000 also adds sound profiles for TV, movies, or music, and features a Speech Intelligibility function to make dialog easier to hear. The RS 5000 also features longer range — 70 meters compared to 50 meters in the RS 2000 — as well as better battery life: The RS 5000 offers up to 12 hours of consecutive use while the RS 2000 only offers nine hours. Both units use integrated rechargeable batteries.

The Flex 5000 system is similar, but allows you to use your favorite headphones instead of hardwired earphones. Sennheiser’s MX 475 in-ear headphones are included in the box, so you don’t have to worry about keeping your best cans in the living room at all times. Like the RS 5000, the Flex 5000 includes three different audio profiles and the Speech Intelligibility function.

“Flex 5000 is aimed at people who are too experienced to accept bad sound and want a personalized solution that ensures their continued full enjoyment of the TV experience,” Strüber said. “Truly a smart listening product, Flex 5000 offers an innovative and refreshing solution that combines outstanding sound performance, durable, high-quality design and timeless style.”

The RS 2000 is the cheapest of the bunch, retailing for $180, while the more advanced RS 5000 sells for $250. If you’d rather opt for the Flex 5000, that model will cost you $200. All of Sennheiser’s latest personal listening solutions are available now, and can be found on the company’s website.