These bone conduction headphones just got a $40 discount

If nothing stands out among the headphone deals that you’ve come across, you may want to try bone conduction headphones. If you’re interested, you’re in luck because the Shokz OpenRun Pro, originally priced at $180, are on sale from Best Buy for a more affordable $140. That’s amazing value for these bone conduction headphones, but you need to hurry with your purchase if you want to take advantage of the $40 discount. The offer is available for now, but we’re not sure how much time is remaining before it gets taken down.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones

Unlike traditional headphones that cover your ears and blast sound waves through your eardrums, bone conduction headphones like the Shokz OpenRun Pro use transducers that sit next to your ears to send vibrations through your cheekbones and deliver sound directly to your inner ear, according to our guide on how do bone conduction headphones work. The benefits of this technology include leaving your ears open so you can still hear what’s going on around you such as when you’re commuting or working in the office, and improved stability as the Shokz OpenRun Pro features a wraparound titanium frame that stays in place compared to the bands of traditional headphones.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro is our top pick among the best bone conduction headphones because, in addition to their high-quality titanium design, they’re equipped with the Shokz TurboPitch technology that promises premium sound quality and PremiumPitch 2.0 technology for enhanced bass. They also come with IP55 resistance against water and dust, a battery life of up to 10 hours from a full charge, and a dual noise-canceling microphone so you’ll be heard loud and clear during voice calls.

If you like the advantages of bone conduction headphones, getting the Shokz OpenRun Pro is an excellent way to enjoy them, especially now that you can get them at $40 off from Best Buy. You’ll only have to pay $140 instead of $180 for these headphones, but only if you act fast because there’s no assurance that they’d still be this cheap tomorrow. If you’re already looking forward to listening to your favorite playlists with the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones, don’t hesitate with your purchase in order to pocket the savings.

Editors' Recommendations