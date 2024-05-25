Best Memorial Day 8K TV deals: Get up to $2,000 off a high-resolution TV

While most families are already happy with a 4K TV in their living room, you may want to think about investing in an 8K TV if you’ve got the cash to spare. They tend to be on the expensive side, so you’re going to want to take advantage of this year’s Memorial Day 8K TV deals. They still won’t be cheap after the discounts, but you shouldn’t dismiss the savings that you can enjoy. We’ve gathered the best offers that are already available below, and we’ve even highlighted our favorite bargain — all to help you make a quick decision on what to buy, as we’re not sure how long these lowered prices will hold for the holiday.

Our favorite Memorial Day 8K TV deal

For our favorite Memorial Day 8K TV deal, we selected Samsung’s offer for the 65-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV. It’s also our top choice among the best 8K TVs as it will deliver picture quality that you never thought was possible in your own living room. This is possible through Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Pro, which calibrates the TV’s mini-LED lighting system every few milliseconds. The TV is also equipped with Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K, which can upscale everything you watch to maximize the extremely high resolution of the 65-inch screen.

The 65-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV itself is visually striking with a screen that stretches from edge to edge and the Slim One Connect box that hides all cables, but it’s also capable of delivering amazing audio with its support for Dolby Atmos surround sound and Object Tracking Sound Pro. The TV also comes with Q-Symphony 3.0, for the ability to operate as one with a compatible Samsung soundbar, and the Samsung Gaming Hub, which will let you play video games without the need for a console.

Originally priced at $5,000, the 65-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV is down to $3,000 following a $2,000 discount from Samsung for Memorial Day. It’s still not cheap, but you’ll quickly understand why it’s worth it once it’s up and running in your living room. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before the price of the 65-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV goes back to normal though, so if you’re interested in this offer, you better hurry up and complete the transaction right now.

More Memorial Day 8K TV deals we love

In addition to Samsung, other brands like LG and Sony have rolled out 8K TVs into the market. It’s true that there’s a lot more 4K content than 8K content right now, but since most 8K TVs are capable of upscaling picture quality, shows and movies in 4K Ultra HD resolution will look even better. If you want to be ready for the inevitable arrival of more 8K content, you should buy from the Memorial Day 8K TV deals below.

