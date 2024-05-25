 Skip to main content
Best Memorial Day 8K TV deals: Get up to $2,000 off a high-resolution TV

By

While most families are already happy with a 4K TV in their living room, you may want to think about investing in an 8K TV if you’ve got the cash to spare. They tend to be on the expensive side, so you’re going to want to take advantage of this year’s Memorial Day 8K TV deals. They still won’t be cheap after the discounts, but you shouldn’t dismiss the savings that you can enjoy. We’ve gathered the best offers that are already available below, and we’ve even highlighted our favorite bargain — all to help you make a quick decision on what to buy, as we’re not sure how long these lowered prices will hold for the holiday.

Our favorite Memorial Day 8K TV deal

Samsung QN95C
Douglas Murray/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

For our favorite Memorial Day 8K TV deal, we selected Samsung’s offer for the 65-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV. It’s also our top choice among the best 8K TVs as it will deliver picture quality that you never thought was possible in your own living room. This is possible through Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Pro, which calibrates the TV’s mini-LED lighting system every few milliseconds. The TV is also equipped with Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K, which can upscale everything you watch to maximize the extremely high resolution of the 65-inch screen.

The 65-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV itself is visually striking with a screen that stretches from edge to edge and the Slim One Connect box that hides all cables, but it’s also capable of delivering amazing audio with its support for Dolby Atmos surround sound and Object Tracking Sound Pro. The TV also comes with Q-Symphony 3.0, for the ability to operate as one with a compatible Samsung soundbar, and the Samsung Gaming Hub, which will let you play video games without the need for a console.

Originally priced at $5,000, the 65-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV is down to $3,000 following a $2,000 discount from Samsung for Memorial Day. It’s still not cheap, but you’ll quickly understand why it’s worth it once it’s up and running in your living room. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before the price of the 65-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV goes back to normal though, so if you’re interested in this offer, you better hurry up and complete the transaction right now.

More Memorial Day 8K TV deals we love

The Samsung QN800C QLED 8K TV on a media cabinet in a living room.
Samsung

In addition to Samsung, other brands like LG and Sony have rolled out 8K TVs into the market. It’s true that there’s a lot more 4K content than 8K content right now, but since most 8K TVs are capable of upscaling picture quality, shows and movies in 4K Ultra HD resolution will look even better. If you want to be ready for the inevitable arrival of more 8K content, you should buy from the Memorial Day 8K TV deals below.

  • Samsung 75-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV (Renewed) —
  • Samsung 65-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch QN800D Neo QLED 8K TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch QN900D Neo QLED 8K TV —

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Samsung 65-inch TV just had its price slashed to $400
The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.

Best Buy often has some amazing TV deals and that’s the case today with $80 off the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV. Only usually costing $480, that means the price goes even lower to just $400. If you’re looking for a cheap TV without missing out on quality, this is your chance to do so. If you want to know more, take a look below while we explain all. You won’t be disappointed.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV
With Samsung being one of the best TV brands around, the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV is a good choice for anyone keen to keep costs down without scrimping on quality. While it can’t compete with the best TVs, it’s still a solidly reliable bet.

Read more
Save $1,000 on this Samsung 83-inch OLED TV for Memorial Day
The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.

Best Buy often has awesome TV deals with the current one on the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV being no exception. Right now, you can buy it for $3,000 instead of $4,000. While $3,00 still isn’t cheap, it is a huge discount as you’re saving $1,000 making now the perfect time to invest in a new TV that will enhance your living room massively. If you’re keen to learn more, take a look below while we guide you through everything.

Why you should buy the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV
Samsung is one of the best TV brands around and while its focus is usually on QLED TVs, it’s branched out into OLED models and does a fantastic job along the way. With Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV, you get all the benefits of an OLED panel meaning that each pixel can light up independently of each other. 8.3 million pixels in all can work individually so you get a truly gorgeous picture. It leads to the darkest blacks and the most vibrant colors you can imagine. That’s further helped by HDR OLED which analyzes each scene so you can enjoy truly rich and accurate colors.

Read more
Save 20% on the Sonos Roam SL for Memorial Day
Sonos Roam SL

If you're at all familiar with the more prosumer-grade audio gear, then you'll probably be aware of Sonos, one of the higher-end audio gear makers for the general consumer market. Not only does it make some of the best soundbars, but it also makes some of the best wireless speakers, and if you're looking for a great portable speaker, then the Sonos Roam SL is really hard to beat. Unfortunately, Sonos is a very expensive brand akin to Apple, so you are paying quite a premium. Luckily, there are some great early Memorial Day deals on the Sonos Roam SL, such as this one from Best Buy that takes the usual $160 price and brings it down to $128, saving you $32 in the process.

Why you should buy the Sonos Roam SL Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The Sonos Roam SL is pretty much the same exact speaker as the Sonos Roam, with the main difference being that it doesn't come with a microphone. While that's not an issue at face value, it does mean that you can't use it for voice-activated content, such as using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. For many, that's probably not a big issue, especially if you're only looking for a good speaker to take out when you're at a party or picnic and want some extra music. In fact, removing the microphone means bringing down the price, so it's actually a pretty smart choice on Sonos' part.

Read more