This 58-inch TV is discounted to $258, and it’s flying off the shelves

If you think it’s time to buy a new TV, you should consider the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV. It’s currently on sale from Walmart with a $40 discount that lowers its price from an already affordable $298 to an even cheaper $258. That’s an excellent price for a smart TV of this size, and a lot of shoppers apparently agree with that assessment because more than 1,000 units have been sold over the past 24 hours. We’re not sure if there are enough stocks to keep up with the demand, so you better make your purchase quickly because you’re already in danger of missing out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV

You’ll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies with sharp details and vivid colors because of the 4K Ultra HD resolution of the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 to create a cinematic experience, as well as DTS Studio Sound for immersive audio. Fast-paced action such as during sports programs and action-packed movies will be lag-free thanks to Motion Rate 120 image processing technology.

The 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is a smart TV that runs on the Roku platform, which will let you access all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The operating system also features a home screen that’s easy to navigate, a Game Mode that significantly reduces the input lag of a video game console’s controllers, and compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

While there are TV deals for massive displays with all of the latest features, there are also bargains for the other end of the spectrum like Walmart’s offer for the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV. From its original price of $298, it’s down to $258 following a $40 discount. More than 1,000 shoppers have taken advantage of the savings in the previous 24 hours, so there’s a chance that stocks are already running low. If you don’t want to miss this chance to get the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV for even cheaper than usual, you need to push through with the purchase immediately.

