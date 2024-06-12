The 75-inch Samsung The Frame TV is $1,000 off at Walmart

Father’s Day is one of the best times of the year to score a deal on the some of the best TVs. From QLED TV deals to OLED TV deals, we’ve seen plenty of awesome models hit shelves in 2024, especially when it comes to Samsung TV deals. Speaking of which: You can score an amazing deal on a massive Samsung when you purchase through Walmart. This is a 75-inch Samsung The Frame TV deal, and the sale price is $2,000. That’s $1,000 off the normal cost!

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Frame TV

Taking a look at The Frame, you may notice it’s not your average-looking TV. That’s because Samsung designed this QLED to better fit in with home decor. Rest assured, it’s still meant to be used to watch movies and TV shows; and trust us, your favorite flicks are going to look incredible. But the real emphasis is on cosmetics, which brings us to one of our favorite Frame features: Art Mode.

Whether tabletop or wall-mounted, Art Mode turns this Samsung TV into the world’s prettiest digital photo frame when turned off. You’ll have the option of curating glorious prints and paintings from Samsung’s Art Store, but you can also upload your own photo collections for exhibition. Of course, you may be wondering how well a TV designed to show artwork can stand up against ambient lighting? Rest assured that Samsung’s AntiReflection tech and Matte Display Film will effectively combat the harshest kinds of glare.

We mentioned the term “QLED” up above, which is an acronym for quantum dot light-emitting diode. Thanks to a complex series of photochemical reactions, The Frame delivers some of the most vibrant and colorful visuals we’ve seen on a set this size. HDMI 2.1 connectivity is on tap here, with one of four inputs supporting the latest standard. This bodes well for folks who want to connect a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X to The Frame; as HDMI 2.1 is terrific for frame rate performance and input lag.

It’s hard to say how long this slam-dunk of a sale is going to last. If you’ve been scouring digital and brick-and-mortar shelves for some time, do yourself a favor and save $1,000 on the 75-inch Samsung The Frame before it’s too late!

Editors' Recommendations