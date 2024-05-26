Amazon’s Memorial Day sale has a 75-inch QLED TV under $900

Would you believe that you can currently buy a 75-inch QLED TV for less than $1,000? Amazon made it possible through its QLED TV deals for Memorial Day with its $102 discount for the 75-inch Vizio Quantum Pro 4K QLED TV, which brings its price down to just $898 from $1,000 originally. It’s relatively affordable for its size and the technology that it packs, but we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the offer gets taken down. It won’t be a good idea to wait until the last minute of the holiday to make this purchase as stocks may be gone by then — you should proceed with your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Vizio Quantum Pro 4K QLED TV

First and foremost, you’re going to have to check out our guide on what size TV to buy before you commit to the 75-inch Vizio Quantum Pro 4K QLED TV. Once you make sure that you have enough space for this huge screen, you should start looking forward to watching your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution, for lifelike details and colors. The TV also comes with an anti-reflective film on its display so you can easily see what’s happening no matter what time of the day or night.

As a QLED TV, the 75-inch Vizio Quantum Pro 4K QLED TV uses a layer of quantum dots that allow it to show more colors with better accuracy and amazing brightness of up to 1,000 nits. Between QLED TVs and OLED TVs, QLED TVs are much brighter, offer longer life spans, and present no risk of screen burn-ins.

