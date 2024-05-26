 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon’s Memorial Day sale has a 75-inch QLED TV under $900

By
Vizio Quantum Pro 4K QLED Smart TV.
Vizio

Would you believe that you can currently buy a 75-inch QLED TV for less than $1,000? Amazon made it possible through its QLED TV deals for Memorial Day with its $102 discount for the 75-inch Vizio Quantum Pro 4K QLED TV, which brings its price down to just $898 from $1,000 originally. It’s relatively affordable for its size and the technology that it packs, but we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the offer gets taken down. It won’t be a good idea to wait until the last minute of the holiday to make this purchase as stocks may be gone by then — you should proceed with your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Vizio Quantum Pro 4K QLED TV

First and foremost, you’re going to have to check out our guide on what size TV to buy before you commit to the 75-inch Vizio Quantum Pro 4K QLED TV. Once you make sure that you have enough space for this huge screen, you should start looking forward to watching your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution, for lifelike details and colors. The TV also comes with an anti-reflective film on its display so you can easily see what’s happening no matter what time of the day or night.

As a QLED TV, the 75-inch Vizio Quantum Pro 4K QLED TV uses a layer of quantum dots that allow it to show more colors with better accuracy and amazing brightness of up to 1,000 nits. Between QLED TVs and OLED TVs, QLED TVs are much brighter, offer longer life spans, and present no risk of screen burn-ins.

Related

With the arrival of Memorial Day TV sales, now’s a great time to upgrade your home theater setup. Here’s an offer that you shouldn’t miss — a $102 discount on the 75-inch Vizio Quantum Pro 4K QLED TV from Amazon, which slashes its price to only $898 from $1,000. That’s a fantastic price for a display that’s this massive and impressive, so we’re pretty sure that this bargain will attract a lot of attention from shoppers. Stocks may not make it to the holiday itself, so if you want to get the 75-inch Vizio Quantum Pro 4K QLED TV for less than $900, you’re going to have to push forward with the transaction immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy Memorial Day sale: Get an outdoor TV for as little as $549
Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV.

If you’re looking for TV deals with a difference, Best Buy is the place to go. It has a huge sale on outdoor TVs which means you can soon enjoy the delights of all your favorite shows or sports from outdoors. There are models available from just $549, so this is the ideal opportunity to check out what’s out there. With dozens of models in the sale, the best thing to do is take a look for yourself -- but we’re also here to pick out a few highlights.

What to shop for in the Best Buy Outdoor TV sale
When seeking the best outdoor TVs, you’re looking for something a little different from the usual best TVs as it needs to work well outside. However, there is some overlap with Samsung still being one of the best TV brands both indoors and outdoors.

Read more
This Samsung 65-inch TV just had its price slashed to $400
The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.

Best Buy often has some amazing TV deals and that’s the case today with $80 off the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV. Only usually costing $480, that means the price goes even lower to just $400. If you’re looking for a cheap TV without missing out on quality, this is your chance to do so. If you want to know more, take a look below while we explain all. You won’t be disappointed.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV
With Samsung being one of the best TV brands around, the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV is a good choice for anyone keen to keep costs down without scrimping on quality. While it can’t compete with the best TVs, it’s still a solidly reliable bet.

Read more
Save $1,000 on this Samsung 83-inch OLED TV for Memorial Day
The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.

Best Buy often has awesome TV deals with the current one on the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV being no exception. Right now, you can buy it for $3,000 instead of $4,000. While $3,00 still isn’t cheap, it is a huge discount as you’re saving $1,000 making now the perfect time to invest in a new TV that will enhance your living room massively. If you’re keen to learn more, take a look below while we guide you through everything.

Why you should buy the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV
Samsung is one of the best TV brands around and while its focus is usually on QLED TVs, it’s branched out into OLED models and does a fantastic job along the way. With Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV, you get all the benefits of an OLED panel meaning that each pixel can light up independently of each other. 8.3 million pixels in all can work individually so you get a truly gorgeous picture. It leads to the darkest blacks and the most vibrant colors you can imagine. That’s further helped by HDR OLED which analyzes each scene so you can enjoy truly rich and accurate colors.

Read more