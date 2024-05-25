 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get these Sony wireless headphones for $100 for Memorial Day

By
The Sony WHCH720N wireless headphones on a white background.
Sony

While most people are likely familiar with Sony due to the PlayStation 5, a lot of folks may not know that it’s a company that makes some of the best headphones on the market, such as the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5. Of course, that one does come at a pretty high price of several hundred dollars, although you don’t need to spend that much money to get a reasonably solid set of headphones from Sony. One example is the Sony WHCH720N, which is going for just $100 at Best Buy rather than the usual $150. That’s a really solid early Memorial Day deal that will save you $50 on an excellent pair of headphones.

Why you should buy the Sony WHCH720N Noise Canceling Headphones

While you won’t get the same world-class active noise cancellation (ANC) as you would with the XM5s, the Sony WHCH720N does come with a solid form of ANC, which is excellent for the price tag. Not only that, but the ambient sound mode has 20 different settings for you to pick from so that you can always hear as much as you need to when you’re out and about. There’s even a smart adaptive sound technology that automatically adjusts the ambient mode or switches it off, depending on what you’re doing, and it’s a similar tech as you would find on the high-end XM5.

In terms of audio quality, it has quite a heavy bass, which is excellent for those who prefer bass-heavy tracks, and while it can muddle the sound on some tracks, for the most part, all the instruments are clear, and it’s a smooth listening experience. It’s relatively nice to wear, with a plush cushion for the ears so you can wear it for long periods, and with the 35 hours or so battery life, that’s a pretty long time. We’re also happy to note that you do get access to an EQ, so you can adjust the sound, something you don’t find in even some more expensive headphones, so we’re absolutely happy to see it here.

Related

Overall, the Sony WHCH720N is an excellent mid-range set of headphones, and while it won’t wow you like the higher-end XM5s would, for just $100 from Best Buy, it’s an excellent experience. You could also check out some of these other great headphone deals if this isn’t quite what you’re looking for.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Save 41% on this Xgimi 4K projector in the Memorial Day sales
A man in a chair with a remote, and a projector on a table.

If you've always wanted to install a projector in your living room as part of your home theater setup, you're going to want to take advantage of the discounts from this year's Memorial Day sales because the models that are worth buying don't come cheap. For example, the Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K projector, originally priced at $1,699, is available from Amazon with a 41% discount that slashes its price to a more reasonable $999. The $700 in savings won't last long though, so you need to complete your purchase as soon as possible if you want to make sure that you don't miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K projector
The Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K projector is included in our roundup of the best home theater projectors as it's a bright and portable 4K projector that's packed with features. With a weight of just 3.5 pounds and a compact design, you can easily set up the 4K projector anywhere that there's enough space for it, and you can quickly get it up and running because of its Android TV operating system. The platform grants direct access to all of the popular streaming services through the projector, so you won't need to connect it to a streaming box or mirror a phone to it to catch up on the most popular streaming shows.

Read more
Best Buy Memorial Day sale: Get an outdoor TV for as little as $549
Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV.

If you’re looking for TV deals with a difference, Best Buy is the place to go. It has a huge sale on outdoor TVs which means you can soon enjoy the delights of all your favorite shows or sports from outdoors. There are models available from just $549, so this is the ideal opportunity to check out what’s out there. With dozens of models in the sale, the best thing to do is take a look for yourself -- but we’re also here to pick out a few highlights.

What to shop for in the Best Buy Outdoor TV sale
When seeking the best outdoor TVs, you’re looking for something a little different from the usual best TVs as it needs to work well outside. However, there is some overlap with Samsung still being one of the best TV brands both indoors and outdoors.

Read more
This Samsung 65-inch TV just had its price slashed to $400
The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.

Best Buy often has some amazing TV deals and that’s the case today with $80 off the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV. Only usually costing $480, that means the price goes even lower to just $400. If you’re looking for a cheap TV without missing out on quality, this is your chance to do so. If you want to know more, take a look below while we explain all. You won’t be disappointed.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV
With Samsung being one of the best TV brands around, the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV is a good choice for anyone keen to keep costs down without scrimping on quality. While it can’t compete with the best TVs, it’s still a solidly reliable bet.

Read more