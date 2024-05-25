Get these Sony wireless headphones for $100 for Memorial Day

While most people are likely familiar with Sony due to the PlayStation 5, a lot of folks may not know that it’s a company that makes some of the best headphones on the market, such as the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5. Of course, that one does come at a pretty high price of several hundred dollars, although you don’t need to spend that much money to get a reasonably solid set of headphones from Sony. One example is the Sony WHCH720N, which is going for just $100 at Best Buy rather than the usual $150. That’s a really solid early Memorial Day deal that will save you $50 on an excellent pair of headphones.

Why you should buy the Sony WHCH720N Noise Canceling Headphones

While you won’t get the same world-class active noise cancellation (ANC) as you would with the XM5s, the Sony WHCH720N does come with a solid form of ANC, which is excellent for the price tag. Not only that, but the ambient sound mode has 20 different settings for you to pick from so that you can always hear as much as you need to when you’re out and about. There’s even a smart adaptive sound technology that automatically adjusts the ambient mode or switches it off, depending on what you’re doing, and it’s a similar tech as you would find on the high-end XM5.

In terms of audio quality, it has quite a heavy bass, which is excellent for those who prefer bass-heavy tracks, and while it can muddle the sound on some tracks, for the most part, all the instruments are clear, and it’s a smooth listening experience. It’s relatively nice to wear, with a plush cushion for the ears so you can wear it for long periods, and with the 35 hours or so battery life, that’s a pretty long time. We’re also happy to note that you do get access to an EQ, so you can adjust the sound, something you don’t find in even some more expensive headphones, so we’re absolutely happy to see it here.

Overall, the Sony WHCH720N is an excellent mid-range set of headphones, and while it won’t wow you like the higher-end XM5s would, for just $100 from Best Buy, it’s an excellent experience. You could also check out some of these other great headphone deals if this isn’t quite what you’re looking for.

Editors' Recommendations