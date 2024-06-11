 Skip to main content
The earbuds version of the Sony XM5 headphones are on sale today

We love Sony earbuds and headphones. Over the last several years, the company has consistently produced some of the best-looking and sounding cans and buds. It’s not too often that you’ll see Sony hardware drop in price though, which is why we wanted to call attention to this solid Best Buy earbuds deal. For a limited time, you’ll be able to score the Sony WF-1000XM5 for $250, which is $50 off its normal price.

Why you should buy the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds

We admit that we’re bought and sold Sony fans, but this isn’t something that happened overnight. Year after year, we’ve tested Sony’s latest and greatest in-ear and over-ear audio products; and every time we walk away from a review, we’re even more floored than we were the last time. We took the amazing XM5 earbuds for a spin not too long ago, and we couldn’t believe what we heard. Rich, robust sound in all frequency ranges; particularly when it comes to vocals and bass. 

That’s on top of the excellent noise cancelling you’ll get out of these bad boys. Thanks in part to the HD Noise Cancelling Processor and six-mic array, you’ll be treated to some of the most intense ANC performance you can find in the world of wireless earbuds. 

This is particularly great for those of us commuting to and from work, especially if the travel involves a plane or train. Engine noise is what we don’t want to hear, and the XM5 do an admirable job of removing these tones. And when it’s time to start chit-chatting, a simple tap puts you into transparency mode, which amplifies the environmental sounds around you. 

The Sony Headphones app is your little iOS or Android command center for the earbuds. Use the multi-band EQ to dial in on the sound that works best for you, check up on your battery level, or see if there’s a software update available you. 

While $250 isn’t the biggest earbuds deal we’ve seen, that’s a significant markdown for a current-gen Sony product. As mentioned, Best Buy has taken $50 off the Sony WF-1000XM5 for a limited time. 

