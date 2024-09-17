 Skip to main content
These Klipsch bookshelf speakers are $101 off today at Best Buy

By
The Klipsch Reference Series 5 bookshelf speakers on a white background.
Klipsch

Give your home theater setup better audio with the Klipsch Reference Series 5, which are on sale from Best Buy for only $299 following a $101 discount on their original price of $400. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got remaining to take advantage of this offer for these bookshelf speakers though, so if you’re interested, we highly recommend completing your purchase right now. Every moment that passes increases the risk of missing out on the savings, so stop hesitating and act fast.

Why you should buy the Klipsch Reference Series 5 bookshelf speakers

The Klipsch Reference Series 5 can match the aesthetics of any room with their wood-grain vinyl exterior, but they’re not going to just look good. Their primary purpose is to improve the audio of your home theater system, and that’s possible through their Tractrix Horn technology that offers clear, vibrant and rich musical tones. The bookshelf speakers also come with a 5-1/4-inch spun copper injection molded graphite woofer and a 1-inch aluminum tweeter for the capability to project a complete range of sound, so you can better enjoy the streaming shows and streaming movies that you’re watching on your TV.

The two-way speaker system of the Klipsch Reference Series 5 makes your audio sound like it’s coming from one source instead of separate sources, for a smoother experience. The bookshelf speakers also come with a bass reflex enclosure with a rear-firing port for improved performance. With a frequency response of 58Hz to 21kHz and 92dB sensitivity, the Klipsch Reference Series 5 promises accurate sound over a wide range and robust audio, no matter what you’re listening to.

The Klipsch Reference Series 5, which will elevate the audio in your living room or bedroom, are on sale from Best Buy right now. Instead of $400, you’ll only have to pay $299 for these bookshelf speakers, which is a steal considering their capabilities. You don’t have time to waste though, as there’s no telling when their price will return to normal. If you want to make sure that you pocket the $101 in savings with your purchase of the Klipsch Reference Series 5 bookshelf speakers, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction immediately. Check out our roundup of Bluetooth speaker deals too, if you need portable audio devices.

