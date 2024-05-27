Memorial Day brings with it loads of discounts on all kinds of electronic appliances, which includes 4K TVs. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading the old screen in your living room but you don’t want to spend too much, you’ll want to take advantage of Best Buy’s $100 discount for the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. It’s already relatively affordable at its original price of $350, but now that it’s down to an even cheaper $250, stocks are probably flying off the shelves. If you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV

If you’re not sure that you have enough space for a 55-inch screen, you should consult our guide on how to figure out what size TV you should buy. Once you confirm that you do, you should be excited for the capabilities of the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. You shouldn’t expect that such a budget-friendly TV will challenge the best TVs, but it’s going to be more than enough for most families. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, your favorite shows and movies will be displayed with lifelike details, and with HDR, you’ll enjoy a wider range of colors and sharper contrast.

Further increasing the value of the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is the fact that it’s a smart TV, with Amazon Fire TV as its operating system. Not only will you be able to access all of the most popular streaming services, including Netflix and Disney+, but you’ll also be able to use voice commands for functions such as searching for content and controlling playback through the Alexa Voice Remote.

There are all kinds of TV deals for Memorial Day, but if you’re looking for the most affordable offers, we can’t recommend the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV enough. From a sticker price of $350, it’s on sale from Best Buy for only $250. You wouldn’t want to wait until the last minute before you proceed with the transaction though, as there’s a chance that the $100 in savings will be gone by then. If you think the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is perfect for your living room and it fits your budget, stop hesitating and buy it immediately.

