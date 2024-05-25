Memorial Day sales get you these JBL wireless earbuds for $60

Best Buy has fantastic headphone deals for anyone keen to keep costs down. Today you can buy the JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds for just $60, which works out as a huge $40 discount on the usual price of $100. 40% off is always worth paying attention to, and if you’re looking for cheap earbuds from a reputable brand, this is a good opportunity to commit. Here’s what else you need to know before you tap that buy button.

Why you should buy the JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds

JBL may not be a premium brand but you do see it feature in our look at the best true wireless earbuds if not the best headphones. With the JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds, you get all the core features you could need. That means that there’s JBL pure bass sound with smartly designed 6mm drivers which ensure you can hear every beat.

Crucially, there’s also active noise cancellation with the JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds so you can cancel out all the annoying distractions of the world while still taking in your choice of music or podcast. JBL uses Smart Ambient technology which means that you can tune into your surroundings any time you need to with TalkThru allowing you to speak to someone if you need to, all without having to remove your headphones.

For taking calls, there are four microphones so you can always be heard clearly. The JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds are designed for all-day wear so it’s convenient not needing to take them out for pretty much anything. There’s 10 hours of battery life from one charge while you get 40 hours overall when you factor in the charging case. Adding to the convenience, the JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds are water resistant and sweatproof so you’re all set for wearing them while you workout without worrying.

Surprisingly versatile for the price, the JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds are normally priced at $100. Right now, you can buy them for a massive 40% off meaning you pay just $60 at Best Buy. A huge discount, this is the perfect time to buy some cheap earbuds that are anything but cheap in quality.

