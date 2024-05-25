 Skip to main content
Best Memorial Day headphone deals: AirPods, Bose, Sony, and more

If you’re thinking about buying new headphones, you wouldn’t want to miss the discounts from this year’s Memorial Day sales. The good news is that you no longer have to wait because there are early offers that are already available, including price cuts on over-ear headphones and wireless earbuds from brands such as Apple, Bose, and Sony. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, because while there’s still some time before the holiday arrives, we’re not sure how long stocks will last for these Memorial Day headphone deals, especially for the more popular models.

Best AirPods Memorial Day deals

Apple AirPods 3.
Apple’s AirPods are among the most popular wireless earbuds in the market right now, and they’re a fantastic choice for iPhone owners. Whether you’re thinking about buying the Apple AirPods 3 as your next wireless earbuds, or you want more traditional headphones with the Apple AirPods Max, you’re going to want to take advantage of these AirPods deals for Memorial Day because savings on these audio devices don’t happen often.

  • Apple AirPods 2 (Renewed) —
  • Apple AirPods 2 —
  • Apple AirPods 3 (Renewed) —
  • Apple AirPods 3 —
  • Apple AirPods Max (Refurbished) —
  • Apple AirPods Max —

Best Bose headphone Memorial Day deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.
Bose, which spearheaded the development of active noise cancellation technology, is one of the premiere names in the audio industry. There’s always a lot of interest whenever there are Bose headphone deals, and that should still be the case for Memorial Day. Popular models such as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra will probably sell out quickly, so proceed with your transactions as soon as you can if you’ve got an eye on these wireless headphones.

  • Bose QuietComfort 35 II (Renewed) —
  • Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II —
  • Bose QuietComfort 45 —
  • Bose QuietComfort Ultra —

Best Sony headphone Memorial Day deals

The Sony WH-1000-XM5 on top of a book for study, next to a notebook and pen.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 sit on top of our roundup of the best headphones because of their excellent sound and amazing noise canceling, but they’re not the only Sony headphones worth buying, especially with the savings that are available for Memorial Day. Sony’s wireless headphones are known for their modern designs and extremely helpful features, so there will likely be a lot of interest in the deals that we’ve gathered below.

  • Sony WH-CH520 —
  • Sony WH-CH520L —
  • Sony WH-CH720N —
  • Sony Ult Wear —
  • Sony WH-1000XM4 —
  • Sony WH-1000XM5 —

More Memorial Day headphone deals we love

A woman wearing the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones while outdoors.
Apple, Bose, and Sony aren’t the only names to watch for in the headphone space. There are lots of other popular brands such as Beats and JBL, and they offer a variety of features that cater to different types of listeners. Whether you’re planning to use these headphones or wireless earbuds to listen to music, play videos games, make calls, watch streaming shows, or any combination of these functions, you can’t go wrong with any of these Memorial Day headphone deals.

  • JBL Tune 510BT —
  • Anker Soundcore Life Q20 —
  • Skullcandy Crusher Evo XT —
  • Jabra Elite 8 Active —
  • Beats Studio 3 —
  • Beats Studio Pro —

