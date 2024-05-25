 Skip to main content
Best Galaxy Buds Memorial Day deals: Get an AirPods rival for $45

By

If you’re thinking about getting new wireless earbuds from this year’s Memorial Day sales, you may want to consider going for Samsung’s Galaxy Buds. Viewed as rivals to Apple’s AirPods, these audio devices are designed to work seamlessly with Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets, but they’re also compatible with other Android devices, and yes, even iPhones. There are several models of Samsung Galaxy Buds, and you can already enjoy discounts when buying any of them through the Galaxy Buds Memorial Day deals that are available early. It’s highly recommended that you push through with any transactions as soon as possible though, as stocks may run out quickly for some of these bargains.

Best Samsung Galaxy Buds Memorial Day deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: both buds in front of case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

From the first-generation Samsung Galaxy Buds, to the uniquely designed Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, to the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, there’s no shortage of models to choose from for Samsung’s wireless earbuds. Some of the features that you can enjoy include active noise cancellation and water resistance. We’ve gathered the best Samsung Galaxy Buds Memorial Day deals that we’ve come across below so that you won’t have to do the research yourselves, but you’ll have to decide which of these Samsung Galaxy Buds to buy as soon as you can because the more you delay your purchase, the higher the risk of missing out on these discounts.

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds (Renewed) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Live —
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (Renewed) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds FE —
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 —
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (Refurbished) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro —

