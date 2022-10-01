 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

YouTube TV now lets you subscribe to some add-ons without a base plan

Phil Nickinson
By

À la carte TV is a myth. The idea that you can subscribe to — and pay for — channels individually is just something that the money folks will never let happen. The closest we’re going to get is with something like Sling TV, which sports smaller packages with a plethora of add-ons that you can mix and match.

But YouTube TV is now doing something a little different, giving you the opportunity to subscribe to a number of networks on their own without also subscribing to the $65-a-month base YouTube TV plan.

YouTube TV on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

To be clear, these aren’t linear channels. You’re not, say, opting to get Comedy Central, TBS, and AMC on their own for $5 each or anything, but you are able to grab optional add-ons on their own.

Here’s the full list of what’s currently available:

  • ALLBLK
  • Acorn
  • CONtv
  • Cinemax
  • Curiosity Stream
  • Docurama
  • Dove
  • EPIX
  • HBO Max
  • Hallmark Movies Now
  • IFC Films Unlimited
  • Law & Crime
  • MLB.TV
  • NBA League Pass
  • Outside TV Features
  • STARZ
  • Showtime
  • Shudder
  • Sundance Now
  • VSiN

Prices range from just a buck or three to $15 for something like HBO Max. Everything will then be billed through your Google account. You’ll still get the bulk of the general YouTube TV experience: unlimited recording and the ability to watch on three devices at once, as well as up to six accounts per household. And you’ll still be able to watch outside your home network so long as you’re in the United States.

YouTube TV is the biggest live streaming service in the United States, with more than 5 million subscribers as of June 2022. It’s available on every major hardware platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Apple TV, various smart TV systems, gaming consoles, and in web browsers. It’s also one of the only way you can stream live events in 4K resolution; just get ready to pay a bit more.

Editors' Recommendations

Google’s new Chromecast is cheaper, tops out at HD resolution
Chromecast with Google TV.
FuboTV: channels, price, plans, packages, and add-ons
FuboTV icon on Apple TV
DirecTV to reimburse NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers for Week 2 fumble
NFL Sunday ticket logo.
Google Chromecast tips and tricks to make you a master caster
Apple TV app on Chromecast with Google TV
The one AirPods Pro improvement we just can’t see — yet
Apple AirPods Pro 2 inside their charging case.
Google TV tips and tricks you need to start using now
A Sony Bravia A80K 4K TV sits on a table in front of a large window.
How to program an RCA universal remote
RCA universal remotes.
The best alien movies of all time
Daniel Kaluuya, Brandon Perea, and Keke Palmer stand in a doorway in a scene from Nope.
The best superhero movies of all time
Natalie Portman in costume as Mighty Thor and wielding Mjolnir in Love and Thunder.
Marantz’s new Cinema series AV receivers are a stylish way to go 8K
Marantz Cinema AV 10 8K AVR in black.
The best superhero TV shows of all time
Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel.
What’s new on HBO and HBO Max and what’s leaving in October
The staff of the hotel resort wave in a scene from season 2 of The White Lotus.
These giant TVs are all under $300 during this Walmart TV sale
Philips 55-inch Class side-on view with menu showing