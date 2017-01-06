Sennheiser’s HD1 In-Ear Wireless neckbuds combine premium materials, great sound

While Sennheiser might be best known for its much-loved over-ear headphones like the HD800 series, the company also has a record of some high-quality in-ear models. Now the company has debuted its first-ever neckbud-style in-ears in the HD1, which offer a sleek and stylish take on the design.

“HD1 headphones are inspired by people that push boundaries and refuse to compromise in fulfilling their ambition,” said Dr. Christian Ern, head of Portfolio Management Audiophile at Sennheiser. “With the new HD1 In-Ear Wireless, we are bringing this ethos to a compact Bluetooth neckband headphone.”

As part of Sennheiser’s Momentum line, the HD1 are among the best-looking neckbuds we’ve seen, with the neck stitched with soft sheepskin nappa leather for both looks and comfort. Built with stainless steel and finished in mirrored chrome, the actual earbuds look just as impressive as the rest of the package. Impact-resistant polycarbonate should help to keep them in good shape.

Sennheiser says the stainless steel in-ear sound tunnels have been expertly machined for acoustic precision. This, combined with the high-quality dynamic drivers, should mean powerful bass and an expansive soundstage. The company says vocals are treated especially well. Four different ear adapters are provided, meaning finding a good fit — a necessity for the best possible sound — should be fairly easy.

The HD1s use Bluetooth 4.1, aptX, and AAC, with NFC pairing available for compatible mobile devices. Battery life is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of playtime, with a fast recharge time of just 1.5 hours. The integrated three-button remote and microphone make it easy to change volume, control playback, and take and make calls without ever having to reach for your phone. The headphones can connect to two devices at once, meaning you won’t have to keep pairing them in order to use them with both your phone and tablet.

The HD1 In-Ear Wireless headphones are planned to become available some time this month, and will sell for $200.