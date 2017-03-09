Tivoli’s Model One is a stylish modern twist on the classic tabletop radio

Why it matters to you The Model One looks perfect for the type of person who yearns for a simpler time but needs modern connectivity.

Founded in 2000, Tivoli Audio is no stranger to making audio gear that looks just as good as it sounds. In 2016, the company introduced its Art by Tivoli speakers and this week the company introduced the Model One Digital, a wireless speaker that aims to recreate the aesthetic of the tabletop radios of old, but with the features that modern listeners are used to.

“Tivoli Audio introduced the original Model One Radio in 2000, to fill a gap in the market for a high-quality and affordable AM/FM radio,” Tivoli chief designer Paul De Pasquale said in a statement. “Seventeen years later, we are introducing a product that will keep Tivoli Audio on the cutting edge of audio technology for years to come. The Model One Digital will carry Tivoli’s legacy of high quality and high design into the age of streaming content and home wireless audio.”

The Model One Digital is built with furniture-grade wood that certainly evokes classic radios, though the high-resolution display on the front of the speaker won’t leave anyone wondering if they’re looking at a vintage radio. The speaker grill is made from high-quality Gabriel fabric, the same used in the Art by Tivoli speakers, so if you’ve already got one or more of those, the Model One Digital will match.

The speaker packs in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity alongside a built-in FM radio and even supports Digital Audio Broadcasting, though depending on where you’re located, this may not be in use. Spotify Connect is supported, making playing your favorite artist or playlist from your phone a simple process.

While the Model One Digital can be used alone, and this will likely be the most common use case, it’s not the only one. Using the free Tivoli Wireless app, you can pair it with other Art by Tivoli speakers for stereo or even wireless multiroom audio setups.

The Tivoli Audio Model One Digital comes in walnut, black, or white finishes and is available for $300 via select retailers as well as the company’s website.