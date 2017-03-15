Tell Alexa you’re hungry and she can help you order from Grubhub

Why it matters to you Ordering food just keeps getting easier, and the latest simplification comes from a new Grubhub skill for Amazon Alexa.

First, you stopped leaving your house to get food. Now, you can stop lifting a finger to get food. We’re talking, of course, about a new Amazon Alexa skill from Grubhub, which has made it easier still for you to get your favorite meal from your favorite restaurant delivered straight to your door. Because why type when you can just talk?

With the latest Alexa skill, you’ll be able to access Grubhub’s impressive network of more than 50,000 restaurants using nothing but your voice. The skill, which is available for all Grubhub users who own an Alexa-compatible device, will allow diners to check out their last three orders, and reorder from a preferred vendor.

“We’re always looking for new ways to evolve the ordering process so that our diners can order the food they want from their favorite local restaurants, however they would want to order it,” said Sudev Balakrishnan, senior vice president of product for Grubhub. “With the new Alexa skill, we’re thrilled to offer added convenience to our diners, allowing them to quickly reorder using their voice.”

Using the skill is about as easy as can be. Simply enable the Grubhub skill and link your account using the Alexa app. Then, open the Grubhub skill using prompts like, “Alexa, open Grubhub,” or “Alexa, tell Grubhub I’m hungry.” From there, Alexa will respond, “Welcome to Grubhub! Here are the latest orders available for reorder.” Then, you can choose what you’d like to order, and Alexa will let you know when your food ought to be arriving.

“Ordering meals with only your voice is one of the more popular capabilities on Alexa. Customers love how convenient it is to simply ask Alexa to place an order for delivery,” said Rob Pulciani, director of Amazon Alexa. “I’m excited that customers can now reorder from Grubhub’s network of 50,000-plus restaurants, giving them even more choices as to where their next breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snack will come from.”