Doing chores won’t be such a bother thanks to Bosch’s Home Connect appliances

Remember when doing your chores was actually … a chore? Not so for the children (and adults) of 2017 and beyond. On Tuesday at Design and Construction Week, Bosch home appliances unveiled Home Connect, a collection of connected appliances that are making your home smarter and your life easier. By way of the new Home Connect App, customers will be able to operate a myriad of appliances, from built-in coffee machines to dishwashers to laundry machines and even refrigerators, all from their smartphone. So when you’re told to do the dishes, you may not even need to get up anymore.

“At Bosch, ‘Invented for Life’ is more than just a tagline, it is the impetus for everything we do,” said Anja Prescher, the director of brand marketing at Bosch home appliances. “And today’s product introductions are the result of our commitment to thoughtfully designing appliances that help to simplify the lives of our consumers.”

Joining forces with Bosch to streamline your home life are a couple of Amazon offerings, as well as Nest, and IFTTT (If This Then That). With the Amazon Alexa integration, you can control compatible Home Connect appliances with your voice. Thanks to Dash, you will be able to instantly replenish your supply or laundry detergent or dishwashing liquid without lifting a finger. Nest will help you save energy and the Earth by ensuring that your appliances are off when you’re not at home. Finally, IFTTT will connect all the disparate devices in your life — with the Bosch partnership, you will be able to set the lights to flicker on and off in your bedroom when your laundry has finished drying.

“We are delighted to partner with some of the biggest names in the connected home space in our quest for helping consumers to simplify their daily lives,” Prescher said. “Our partnerships will continue to grow as we develop our product line and further identify opportunities to enhance consumers’ lives through our newest innovations.”