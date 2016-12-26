Ice is so uncool: These hacked fridge dispensers distribute more enticing treats

For some, an ice dispenser is a must-have feature in a fridge. After all, who wants to be tragically fumbling with an ice cube tray like someone out of an infomercial? Then there are some people who take this modern-day amenity and turn it into so much more.

If you disable the ice-making function on your dispenser, you can fill the bin with all sorts of other goodies, as Reddit user Deric Peace discovered in 2014. Peace had a bag of Peanut M&Ms and an ice maker, which sparked a vision of the two together. Who doesn’t like frozen candy? People with bad teeth, probably, but for the rest of us, a chilly Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup (the mini kind, otherwise it likely won’t dispense properly) is welcome all year-round. Sticking a cup under the fridge’s dispenser and having it fill with candy instead of ice is like something Willy Wonka would dream up.

Another person who dared to dream of a more useful dispenser is Imgur user reanimatedus. “Because I use this more than ice,” reanimatedus offers as an explanation of a GIF showing pizza rolls plopping onto a Winnie-the-Pooh plate from the dispenser. Nary a roll goes astray, either. It’s genius because it frees up space in the freezer for more pizza rolls.

My adult life just peaked pic.twitter.com/jU70YQL7VE — Clare (@iliketweet) December 11, 2016

The final ice dispenser hack is a personal favorite. Twitter user iliketweet posted a photo of her glorious wine fridge — and by wine fridge, we mean wine-dispensing fridge. Turn off the ice-making function, pour in a bottle of your favorite white, and let the good times roll. It’s so beautiful.

This makes us wonder what else we could fill the office ice dispenser with. Cereal? Not sure if frosty Cheerios are as good as Frosted Cheerios. Vodka? That’s definitely something you don’t want to mistake for water.