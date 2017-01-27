Hacked heaters: Report says hotel thermostats purposely don’t respond to occupants

Why it matters to you Hotel room thermostats aren't as controllable as they let on, and the hotels themselves are the ones to blame.

A recent investigation by the Wall Street Journal found that hotel thermostats are often rigged to ignore a visitor’s commands. No matter how much tinkering is done to increase or decrease the temperature of a room, hotels ultimately have the last say in how long (or or how briefly) an air conditioning or heating unit remains on.

Despite this appearing to be a problem capable of enraging hotel-goers everywhere, many hotels (including Hilton) think this heavy-handed control actually benefits guests. Because who doesn’t like waking up in the middle of the night either shivering or drenched in sweat?

What has directly led to this increase in hotel-controlled thermostats is the installation of energy-efficient, motion-detecting systems, which are replacing older, mechanical thermostats. Whereas guests previously could physically turn on a built-in air conditioning or heating unit in their room, the current wave of advanced thermostat technology integrates the system completely into the infrastructure of the room itself.

Because of this, using a touchscreen thermostat to change the temperature of a room from 78 to 72 is an act that’s likely just for show — that is, after successfully adjusting a digital temperature, no change, or very little change, in heating or cooling actually occurs.

“When it comes to thermostats, the world has evolved,” said Hilton’s vice president of operations, Randy Gaines. “We’re getting far fewer complaints than we used to years ago.”

In Gaines’ eyes, Hilton’s focus on passive temperature controls benefits the chain’s guests more than granting them complete control over a room’s thermostat. In theory, restricting a guest’s access to the thermostat has the ability to decrease costs associated with hotel maintenance, while also avoiding a potential disaster if an air conditioning condenser freezes — something the Wall Street Journal pointed out in its investigation.

Though many may see Hilton’s heavy-handed thermostat control as a detriment to their hotel experience, the chain isn’t using this power to intentionally make its guests uncomfortable. According to the WSJ article, the New York Hilton leans on a thermostat system which keeps unoccupied rooms at around 78 degrees in summer before automatically kicking on the air conditioning the moment a guest checks in.

Its goal is to have the now-occupied room at a more reasonable 74 degrees by the time the guest opens the door — a cooling process which takes roughly five minutes. Energy-wise, Hilton’s new temperature system allowed it to reduce its energy usage by 14 percent over the past eight years.

Despite the well wishes of a company like Hilton, many guests still prefer to have control over the thermostat. This desire has seen the creation of many “how-to” pieces geared at supplying travelers with methods for overriding a room’s temperature control. Be it a dedicated Tumblr account, or a simple forum discussion on one of Disney’s hotel pages, there’s a wide-range of available workarounds.

However, hotels are beginning to catch on, and have begun installing blocks of override commands. In rare cases, the hotels are reportedly “getting better at programming the devices,” according to the WSJ’s report.

As thermostats continue to get smarter and hotels refine their operation, it’s likely that the rigging of hotel room temperatures will persist. To some hotels’ credit, it seems as though bad reviews left on sites like Expedia or TripAdvisor were directly responded to by the hotel itself and with a proposed solution in tow — again, according to the WSJ.

Hotels, of course, aren’t in the business of ticking off its guests. After all, if thermostat-gate becomes an epidemic without a treatment, it will be the hotels themselves that chose to cannibalize their own industry, which would be an egregious error given the availability of such alternatives as Airbnb or VRBO.