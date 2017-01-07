Sound and vision: Levoit’s latest diffuser taps more than just your sense of smell

Levoit isn’t exactly a household name, but that doesn’t mean the company isn’t trying to become one. The California-based manufacturer came to CES with a trove of products, many of which are focused on peppering your home with a gentle array of light and aromatic mists. This year, Levoit used the convention as an opportunity to introduce the Halo, an aromatherapy device that takes heavy design cues from the London Eye, an iconic Ferris wheel that straddles London’s South Bank.

The ring-like device is one of the most capable products in the Levoit lineup, one where sight, sound, and smell come together to create an atmosphere that looks to be more soothing than the company’s assorted Himalayan salt lamps. The device makes use of a range of fragrances and essential oils, allowing you to fill your home with the fresh smell of lavender, eucalyptus, and any other scent you might fancy. Three distinct mist modes (low, medium, and high) offer further control over the diffusion process, letting you quickly adjust the strength of the fragrance in question on the fly.

The Halo’s scented mist represents only a third of the device’s overall functionality, though. Levoit designed the connected diffuser with a flashy visual component in mind, too, which is why it’s equipped with three separate LED panels. You can control and customize each set of LED lights using the mobile VeSync app, which grants you access to more than 16 million colors and even more combinations. You can utilize the same app to create customized schedules to start and end your day, or set the device’s automatic shutoff feature — a simple mechanism that will shut off the Halo when the water level gets too low.

As for sound, the Halo comes outfitted with a built-in Bluetooth speaker, so you can stream music from your smartphone, laptop, or any other device equipped with Bluetooth functionality. After all, nothing says “therapeutic” like warm smell of cedarwood patchouli and The Weeknd’s Starboy.

Levoit hasn’t announced pricing or availability details as of yet, but we can expect to hear additional information in the months to come.