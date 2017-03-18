Make perfect pour-over coffee at home with the new Melitta Signature Series

Why it matters to you Getting the perfect cup of coffee can be hard (and expensive), but Melitta is here to help with its new Signature Series Pour-Over coffeemakers.

The fanciest coffee shop in your neighborhood just may be your kitchen. Thanks to the new Signature Series Pour-Over coffeemakers from Melitta, you can create your own perfect cup of joe without ever leaving your home. Launching today, this new Signature Series is intended for Melitta’s caffeine-crazy customers who truly value the distinct taste of a good pour-over.

“As the inventor of the original Pour-Over, Melitta North America is excited to introduce this new line of Pour-Over coffeemakers to coffee lovers throughout North America,” said Chris Hillman, vice president of marketing. “More than a century of research and development have culminated in our Signature Series Pour-Over line, which combines function and design to deliver brewing simplicity — and, of course, a better cup of coffee.”

Melitta’s founder, Melitta Bentz, is said to have taken a brass pot from her kitchen, punctured holes in it, and used a piece of paper from her son’s notebook in order to fashion the first Pour-Over.

“It’s Melitta Bentz’ legacy that we’re building on,” Hillman said. “Her iconic Pour-Over concept still gives our customers the simplest way to enjoy handcrafted coffee at home, eliminating the guesswork and minimizing the cleanup. Our Signature Series Pour-Over is the best option for customers looking for flavorful, gourmet brewing at home without bitterness or mess.”

Using the Signature Series Pour-Over coffeemaker requires just three steps. First, place the Pour-Over cone on top of your favorite mug and insert the Melitta paper filter. Then, add in your favorite freshly ground coffee, and finally, pour hot water into the cone, making sure to fully saturate all the grounds.

From there, you’re ready to enjoy your coffee. The new line will sell for $19.99 each and become available across department stores and specialty retailers this fall.