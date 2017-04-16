Want a modern pool for your modern home? You may want to check out Modpool

Why it matters to you Installing a pool has historically been a hassle for homeowners, as well as a money suck. Not so with Modpool, a new shipping container-based solution.

If we can turn them into homes, then surely we can turn shipping containers into one of our homes’ greatest accessories — pools. One company is doing just that, and has created what it calls the pool of the future.

Meet Modpools, the Canadian brand responsible for patent-pending pools that utilize the “structural rigidity of a modified shipping container to provide end users with a relocatable hot pool.” Modpool promises setup that takes just minutes, and also wants you to spend time in your pool year-round. To that end, it has developed controls capable of increasing water temperature up to 30 degrees per hour in -10 degrees Celsius weather. And because this is a 21st-century innovation, you can control temperature, jets, and lighting from your smartphone.

Mark Kohlen of Honomobo, the company making the Modpools, spoke to Digital Trends about the creative new use of these giant crates, and whether or not you should look into investing in one. “Shipping containers are naturally durable and structurally sound,” he told Digital Trends. “Repurposing a shipping container cuts down the carbon footprint and turns something that may have not been useful into what we think is a lifestyle changing, modern asset.”

Modpools are just 50 percent of the cost of conventional in-ground pools, and come with a hot tub and pool area that can be separated in the cold months. That means you can decide which portion to heat, and enjoy the separate benefits of both a pool and a hot tub, all for one comprehensive price.

When asked if shipping container pools would be easy to install, Kohlen said, “Our pools ship completely ready to use with all the pool equipment built in. With some light ground prep, power and gas access, you can simply plug and play.”

He added that the Modpool, which features a window on its side, can be installed where traditional in-ground pools can’t be. “Many people have ground that is too hard because of rock or, alternatively, have ground that is too soft because of high water levels,” Kohlen pointed out. “A Modpool can be placed above ground with decks built around, partial in-ground behind retaining walls or completely in-ground. We find many of our customers want a pool but are unable to have a traditional pool installed.”

And because it’s easy to install, it’s also easy to move — that means no more leaving your pool behind when you move. “This is a vast departure from a traditional pool, and makes our pools a smart lifestyle and financial choice,” said Kohlen.

The Modpool has a distinctive look that makes it a worthy addition to any contemporary home. “When I set out to design and build a shipping container pool, I wanted to do something completely new and unexpected,” Kohlen said. “When the idea of adding a window came to me, I knew I had to make it happen. The window was a major challenge but it was worth it. It opens the space and completely changes the swimming experience. The window defies the norm, taking a shipping container and making it into something special.”

There are no pricing details about the Modpool yet, but if you’re intrigued, you can stay in the loop here.