Make your own almond butter and milk in minutes with the NutraMilk system

Why buy almond milk when you can make it yourself? Wait, we know what you’re going to say. “It takes too long!” you protest, “It’s too hard!” Complain no longer. There is a new system on the market that wants to address all your nut milk (and nut butter) making worries. It’s called NutraMilk and it promises to help you make these delicious, health-conscious products in 12 minutes or less.

Thanks to NutraMilk’s “patented, revolutionary method” of extracting milk (or rather, making milk) from just about any kind of nut, you can treat yourself to almond, cashew, pecan, or other delicious beverages in a matter of minutes rather than hours (or even days). The NutraMilk is patented, BPA free, and UL certified, and takes just 12 minutes to make up to 12 liters of nut milk.

So how does it work? NutraMilk promises that only three steps stand between you and a healthful treat. First, add nuts to the system, set the timer, and press the “butter” button if you’re looking to make nut butter. Then, add water and press the “mix” button. From there, you simply need to dispense the finished product.

Cleanup also promises to be a breeze as each of the NutraMilk components is dishwasher-safe and can be easily disassembled. But don’t worry — just because it’s easy to use doesn’t mean it can’t hold up to consistent usage. Rather, NutraMilk says that it is built to commercial standards and can withstand “heavy daily use.”

“Whether you’re in the mood to sip on coffee with hazelnut milk or munch on some toast with a warm almond butter spread, this innovative machine can make it all,” the NutraMilk system claims on its Kickstarter page. You can get creative, too: Should you choose to venture away from nuts, you can add sesame seeds or rice and see what comes of that process.

You can pre-order the NutraMilk from Kickstarter for the early-bird price of $210, with an estimated delivery date of October.