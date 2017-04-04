4 reasons not to slap that flat-screen TV over your fireplace

The practice of mounting a TV over a fireplace has somehow become extremely popular in the US. If you didn’t do it yourself, chances are very good that you know someone who has. Who it was that thought up this terrible idea, and why they found it appealing in the first place are two mysteries that will likely follow me to my grave. But that’s all in the past now. And since science has yet to crank out a functional time machine that would allow me to preemptively ground the idea before it ever took off, the best I can do at this point is try to save you, dear reader, from perpetuating this mistake.

Please don’t mistake my contempt for TV’s over fireplaces as an insult on the sensibilities of those of you who have them set up that way. It’s not your job to know better. At some point between the time your home was built and that moment when your TV was mounted above the place where you burn things to generate heat, someone – an A/V installer, an ergonomics expert, an interior designer or electronics enthusiast – should have come along to tell you why it was a bad idea. Shame on them if they didn’t. And tsk tsk if they did, but you didn’t listen. Oh well, we all make mistakes.

What’s important now is that we spread a little understanding regarding why sticking a TV above a fireplace is such a bad idea. There are actually several reasons – most of them objective – which make a compelling argument on their own, but when you add them all together, it almost seems silly that this fad ever came to be.