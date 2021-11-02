Get 3 free months of Apple TV+ if you sign up on your LG TV

LG is giving owners of its TVs as old as the 2016 models three free months of Apple TV+, if they sign up through the Apple TV+ app in the LG Content Store or by hitting the banner on the LG TV home menu.

The offer is available for LG 8K and 4K televisions from 2016 to 2021 models, and you’ll need to redeem the offer from November 15, 2021, to February 20, 2022. You’re limited to one account per TV, and per Apple ID, and the promotion is only available to new Apple TV+ subscribers.

Otherwise, you’re looking at three free months of the service that brings you the likes of Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, See, The Problem With John Stewart, and Foundation. And that’s just for starters.

“Starting November 15, LG Smart TV owners in over 80 countries will be able to enjoy Apple TV+ free for their first three months,” according t a press release. “The promotion applies to all compatible 2016-2021, 8K and 4K LG Smart TV models and is available to LG TV owners who sign up for the Apple TV+ promotion by February 13, 2022. The offer is redeemable by simply following the on-screen instructions in the LG Content Store or by clicking the Apple TV+ advertisement banner on the LG TV home menu.

“Apple TV+, available on all LG Smart TVs, is the first all-original video subscription service and home of today’s most imaginative storytellers, offering an award-winning and inspiring lineup of original series and films including the global hit comedy series Ted Lasso, starring and executive produced by Jason Sudeikis, The Morning Show starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and the epic, world-building saga Foundation, which marks the first-ever on-screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic novel series. New titles debuting this week include Dr. Brain, the first Korean language original series based on the widely popular Korean webtoon by Hongjacga, and Finch, starring Tom Hanks …”

Apple TV+ normally costs $5 a month (after a free seven-day trial), so you’re essentially getting a $15 deal here. The service is available on every major platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV — and, of course, Apple TV, iOS and MacOS devices.

Once you sign up on your LG device, you’ll be able to watch Apple TV+ on all those other devices, too.

