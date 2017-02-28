Protecting your home is easier than ever with this Alexa-connected smart lock

Why it matters to you Keeping your home safe should be as seamless a process as possible, which is why the new Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt comes with an Alexa integration.

Keeping your home safe shouldn’t be a struggle, and luckily, Schlage agrees. The Allegion brand has nearly a century of experience in creating locks and other door hardware, and now, it’s combining that heritage with Amazon Alexa’s technology, making it easier than ever to protect your home — with your voice. On Tuesday, Schlage announced the new provision of voice activation accessibility to its Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt via Amazon Alexa, which means you can now use your Amazon Echo (or other Alexa-enabled device) to lock or check the status of your door.

“Smart home technology is all about incrementalism, whether it’s consumer adoption or brands integrating with mega-technology platforms,” said Rob Martens, futurist and vice president of strategy and partnerships at Allegion. “Schlage is committed to providing the ultimate security and convenience, and we are proud to now integrate with Alexa to provide consumers with added convenience through Alexa-enabled devices.”

With the Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt, you won’t have to worry about carrying around a key (which also means you won’t have to worry about it getting lost or stolen). Simply enter your preset access code numbers in order to unlock your door. When you’re ready to leave or have decided on staying in for the night, Schlage offers one-touch locking functionality.

The Touchscreen Deadbolt also features an anti-pick shield that promises to protect the lock against tampering, and further offers the ability to contain up to 30 unique codes that users can tailor to specific days and times, making it easy to track movement in and out of the home. And if someone unauthorized does try to make an entrance, the Schlage connected lock offers three unique alarm modes that are designed to sense vibrations at the door, and will immediately alert customers with an alarm.

You can get a Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt on Amazon.com, and connect it to the company’s smart assistant for a well-protected smart home.