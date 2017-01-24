A $1,700 Sharp microwave has looks to kill and great functionality to boot

Why it matters to you This new Sharp microwave oven drawer is the first and only to be made of black stainless steel in the U.S.

Who knew reheating food could look this sexy?

Last week, Sharp debuted a new microwave oven that is, surprisingly enough, the first and only microwave drawer available in black stainless steel in the U.S. The sleek finish is sure to make it a standout in your kitchen in terms of form and function. The Easy Touch Automatic Drawer system allows for a seamless opening of the microwave door, while even gliding action will prevent spills during opening and closing. With 1.2 cubic feet of capacity, the oven can accommodate a four-quart casserole dish or a 20-ounce beverage cup and will heat your food with 1,000 watts of energy.

“Our new Sharp Black Stainless Microwave Drawer combines Sharp’s industry-leading microwave technology with a stunning design that will make a statement in any dream kitchen,” said Jim Sanduski, the president of Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America. “We know that those looking to build a new home or remodel their kitchens are looking for options, so we’re excited to give them one more when it comes to their microwave oven. We believe it will be the season’s ‘micro-crave,’ providing more versatile options than ever before.”

With its unostentatious design, this new microwave features a concealed control panel and clean lines, helping it blend into just about any kitchen. When you need to use the oven, you can open up the control panel to a 45-degree angle and then when you’re done, just fold it away for a super sharp look.

The microwave can be installed just about anywhere in your kitchen, be it below an island, adjacent to your wall oven, or beneath standard cabinetry. “When creating, or re-creating the kitchen of your dreams, you should be able to have everything you want — and that includes both abundant counter space and material finishes that complement a wide range of design schemes,” said Peter Weedfald, the senior vice president of sales and marketing of SEMCA. “Stainless steel is a proven favorite, but until now has been limited for appliances. Now available in black, designers and homeowners can further incorporate the timeless black finish.”

The microwave oven bears a hefty price tag, though. For looks this good, you will have to be willing to spend around $1,700. But, hopefully, it’s a microwave that will last you a long time.