Sharp and Orville Redenbacher team up on popcorn-perfect microwave

Why it matters to you Popping the perfect bag of popcorn can be hard without the right presets, but Orville Redenbacher and Sharp are addressing that problem.

Your microwave may be useful for making those single-serving mug cakes, or for heating up yesterday’s (OK fine, last week’s) Chinese leftovers, but if we’re honest, we all know that one food that makes the microwave the most crucial of all kitchen appliances.

Popcorn. Because really, how else are you going to convince yourself that you live in a movie theater?

Luckily, there’s a new line of microwaves truly dedicated to this most delicious of snacks, and it’s the product of a partnership between none other than popcorn producer Orville Redenbacher and Sharp Home Electronics. Thanks to this match made in heaven, there are now three brand-new countertop microwave ovens from Sharp that come with Orville Redenbacher’s certified popcorn preset button. All you need to do to get a freshly popped bag of kernels is tap the specially-tuned “Popcorn” button and choose either the Orville Redenbacher Microwave Popcorn Classic Size (3.3 oz.) or Single Serve Mini Bag (1.16 oz.). Don’t worry about burning your corn or trying to gnaw your way through unpopped kernels — this microwave has your snacking needs handled.

“Sharp has been a pioneer in the microwave business since mass producing the first microwave oven in 1962,” said Peter Weedfald, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Sharp. “Since then we’ve continued to improve on the design and technology, and working with the Orville Redenbacher brand is an exciting and natural fit. We’re thrilled to bring this collaboration to market for microwave and popcorn lovers.”

Spencer Fivelson, senior brand manager at Orville Redenbacher’s echoed these sentiments, noting, “As America’s No. 1 freshly popped popcorn choice for years, we are excited to partner with such a renowned name in microwave technology in order to deliver the highest quality popcorn experience with just the touch of a button.”

But don’t worry — these microwaves aren’t one-trick ponies. Rather, all three of the new countertop appliances are equipped with one-touch key presets that reflect the most popular cooking times, starting from 30 seconds and going up to six minutes. Plus, there’s an Auto Defrost option and Sharp’s Carousel turntable system that makes heating just about anything a breeze. All three microwaves come in an easy-to-clean, stainless steel finish.

You can grab an Orville Redenbacher-ready microwave beginning at $120 from a kitchen retailer near you.