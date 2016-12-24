Who better to read ‘A Christmas Carol’ than Scrooge himself, Tim Curry?

Who better to read you A Christmas Carol than old Scrooge himself? If your answer (as it ought to be) is indeed Scrooge, you just so happen to be in luck. This holiday season, Amazon Alexa is getting into the Christmas spirit by offering a rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic book with a very special narrator — none other than Tim Curry. The veteran actor played the famous character in the 1997 animated adaptation, and narrated the Sesame Street version which debuted in 2006 with Oscar the Grouch as Scrooge.

From now until Jan. 3, 2017, Alexa customers can listen to a holiday classic for free. #JustAsk "Alexa, read A Christmas Carol from Audible" pic.twitter.com/fSIu6V1Xsv — Amazon Echo (@amazonecho) December 23, 2016

If you have an Alexa-enabled device in your household (which is to say, an Amazon Echo, Amazon Dot, or something of the like), you need only to say, “Alexa, read A Christmas Carol from Audible,” and you’ll be greeted by an audiobook of the holiday mainstay. And best of all, you’ll be able to hear it not in a parent’s voice, but rather in the knowing tones of Tim Curry himself.

Amazon is actually extending the Christmas season a bit longer, so even if you don’t get to hear the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future this evening, you’ll have until January 3 to get your fill. Moreover, the Audible version has been made available on YouTube, so even if you don’t have an Echo or other access to Alexa, you won’t miss out. That said, we’re not sure how long the YouTube version will remain available.

Make sure you’ve cleared your schedule before settling in with Curry and Dickens, however. This audiobook has a run time of no fewer than three and a half hours, so figure in bathroom and snack breaks on top of that. Otherwise, Scrooge won’t be the only way exclaiming “Bah, humbug!” this holiday season.