95 awesome Android apps that will transform your tired tablet

Whether you're rocking a Galaxy Tab S3 or an old Nexus 7 these are the best tablet apps for Android, no matter what you're looking for. The list below is comprehensive, and links back to the Google Play Store, which is the best place to download apps. Right now we have almost a hundred different apps in twenty different categories, but we'll add new apps on a regular basis, so this list isn't set in stone.

Movies, Music, and Reading

Movies and Videos

Netflix With a constantly changing library of thousands of TV shows, movies, and exclusive content that you can stream direct to your tablet, Netflix offers a whole lot of entertainment for $8 a month. Google Play Amazon IMDb Satisfy the film-buff inside with this virtual encyclopedia of movie facts, actor biographies, and fascinating trivia. Millions of people rate regularly and chat about their favorite movies at IMDb. Google Play Amazon VLC VLC is the media player that can handle everything you throw at it. It’s in beta, but it’s fully capable of handling any sort of video, audio, and media file including DVD ISOs. If you’ve used VLC for desktop, you’ll want it on mobile. Google Play Amazon Hulu Plus Hulu’s app is the ultimate tool for enjoying your subscription. It grants you access to more 100,000 TV episodes, and even functions as an in-app remote for your streaming box and TV. Google Play Amazon

Music and Audio

TuneIn Radio There’s no better radio and podcast app than this. Music, sports, talk, news, and more can be found with over 100,000 worldwide radio stations to choose from and more than 2 million podcasts. Google Play Amazon Pandora Pandora is an internet powerhouse when it comes to radio. Like its web-based counterpart, the mobile app allows you curate personal stations based on your favorite bands, songs, or composers. Google Play Amazon Poweramp ($4) Every feature you could want in a music player is packed in here. There’s support for all sorts of formats, a 10 band graphic equalizer, crossfade support, and a lot more. It costs $4 after the trial. Google Play Shazam Hear a song you like? Shazam can recognize the tune and supply you with buying options within seconds. Recommended tracks, lyrics, and the ability to add it to a Rdio playlist come second. Google Play Amazon Spotify Spotify’s mobile interface is one of the sleekest around. Moreover, it lets you browse an extensive catalog of music, personalized radio stations, and curated playlists for lovers of all genres. Google Play Amazon Google Play Music Looking for a music service that more deeply integrates with Android and Google Now? Google Play Music is the service for you! Play Music, like the others, allows you to subscribe to listen to all the music you want, plus lets you upload and stream your already-existing music library. Google Play

Reading