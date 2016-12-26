The 15 best Pixel cases to protect your Google phone

Google’s new Pixel phone features an interesting, aluminum design with a 5-inch display and a glass section on the back. With snappy performance, a great camera, and Google Assistant onboard, there are plenty of reasons to buy one. But these impressive specs also carry a premium price tag, which makes opting for a proper case all the more important. Those curved edges could chip or scuff if you drop your new Pixel, and even toughened glass can scratch and crack easily. Fortunately for you, we’ve rounded up 15 of our favorite cases for Google’s new offering, many of which are as stylish as they are durable.

More: Google guns for the big boys with the spec-stacked Pixel and Pixel XL

Carved Satellite Case ($49+) If you choose to design your own Google Pixel case at Carved, you’ll end up with a truly unique and gorgeous finish for your new phone. They combine real wood grain with swirls of colorful resin to create eye-catching patterns. The underlying black, plastic shell has all the cut-outs you need for uninterrupted phone use, and there’s a texture on the sides that enhances grip. Protection is fairly basic, but these are among the best-looking Pixel cases you can find. Buy one now from: Carved

UAG Ice Plasma Series Case ($40) Wrap your Pixel in one of Urban Armor Gear’s cases for true peace of mind. These cases combine a hard, transparent shell with a shock absorbing core. Protection is further enhanced by reinforced corners, skid pads, and a rubberized screen surround. The button covers are oversized, making it easy to find and press them, even without looking. You’ll also find generous openings for ports, camera, and other features. Android Pay also still works with the case on. Buy one now from: UAG

Caseology Parallax Series Case ($16) The subtle geometric pattern on the back of this case looks great and it adds some grip. The main shell is flexible TPU, which is easy to fit and shock absorbent. Caseology has added a tough polycarbonate bumper frame over the top in a contrasting color. The button covers work well and there are decent-sized cut-outs for the ports, camera, fingerprint sensor, and other features. This case comes in black, burgundy, pink, or blue. Buy one now from: Amazon

Lifeproof Fre Case ($90) There aren’t too many options for people seeking a really rugged Pixel case that can stand up to the elements, so the Lifeproof Fre stands out. Stick your Pixel in this case, and it can survive submersion in up to 2 meters of water for up to an hour. It also offers solid drop protection from 2 meters (6.6 feet). This case covers your Pixel from every angle, so nothing is getting in to damage it, but that does also mean you have to tangle with port covers and it definitely adds some bulk. Buy one now from: LifeProof