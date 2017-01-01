Find love or have a fling with the best LGBT dating apps for iPhone and Android

Dating is complicated — no matter your race, gender, or sexual preference. Thankfully, the right dating app can help simplify the process, allowing you to make new friends, start a fling, or kickstart an endearing relationship that’s as romantic as anything in Woody Allen’s long-standing catalog (it can happen). And while you certainly can find a so-called “match” using an app like Tinder, there are scores of dating apps geared toward the gay and bisexual community, each of which flaunts its own set of features and quirks that make it unique. Below are a few of our recommendations, whether you’re looking for love in your local area or merely a night in with a dedicated gamer.

OkCupid OkCupid is one of the best social networking dating apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android. Whether you’re looking to hook up or find serious romance, OkCupid, makes it easy to browse profiles of other gay, lesbian, and straight members nearby. You can send and receive messages, without needing to pay a dime. By downloading the app now, you could get hooked up as early as this weekend. Download now for: Android iOS

Grindr Grindr is a dating app aimed towards gay, bisexual, and bi-curious men. Grindr has more than 5 million users across 196 countries. The app uses geolocation, so users can locate other men nearby. Have fun chatting, swapping sexy photos, and let guys know where you’re located. Download now for: Android iOS

Her Her, which used to be known as Dattch, is one of the sexiest dating apps for lesbian and queer women. With Her, users can send unlimited messages, upload unlimited pictures, and browse lesbian articles on pop culture. The app verifies accounts, so users know exactly who they’re talking to. See what’s happening in your city, and connect with beautiful lesbian and bisexual woman. This app is perfect for dating, friendship, or just chatting. Download now for: Android iOS

Hornet Hornet is a social network for chatting with gay, bi, and curious guys. With more than 4 million users, you can view endless profiles and find great dates. With Hornet’s heart feature, you can send someone you like a quick message to see if they want to meet up or hook up. You will receive a push notification when someone sends you a message back. Download now for: Android iOS