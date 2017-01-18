Music junkie? Here are 25 of our favorite apps for consuming and creating tunes

If you lump them all together, there are probably no fewer than a zillion different music apps between Google Play and the App Store. Those aren’t exact figures, but based on Digital Trends’ own independent research, we estimate that the number is somewhere between a zillion and a jillion. So as a smartphone user, you have access to just about any type of music program imaginable, from Internet radio and streaming apps to guitar tuners and portable DJ stations. Unfortunately, though, your smartphone has a limited amount of space. You can’t download the entire zillion apps — as of yet, anyway — so we’ve dug up the best music apps available for Android and iOS.

It should be noted, however, that the number of music apps available varies greatly from store to store. Apple’s App Store easily has the most, followed closely by Google Play. Most are available free of charge, though, many also feature in-app purchases and monthly subscription fees. Nonetheless, below are picks for the best music apps, whether you’re looking to simply listen to music, learn music, or create it.

Google Play Music (free) As expected, Google Play Music grants you full access to your cloud-based music collection on the go. The app is clean, lined with handpicked playlists and custom radio stations, and even presents smart recommendations based on your individual taste and prior listening habits. Download now for: Android iOS

Apple Music (free) Apple Music is Apple’s first music streaming service, and it offers you complete access to any song in the Apple Music library — no matter where you are. The well-designed app is also available for both Android and iOS, and though the service’s massive music catalog is clearly its biggest draw, it also includes a host of custom playlists, radio shows, and the like. Download now for: Android iOS

YouTube Music (free) YouTube Music is perhaps better aimed at the music video-lover, but if you have a premium Red account, you can also listen to the music whether your phone’s display is on or off. Also, keep in mind that you must have a YouTube Red account, you also have a Google Play Music account (and vice versa). Download now for: Android iOS

Shazam (free) Ever heard a song and wished you knew the title and who recorded it? Shazam detects songs and television shows in a matter of seconds, providing purchasing options, lyrics, and a convenient means of streaming the tracks once recognized. The real-time chart are just a plus. Download now for: Android iOS

Spotify (free) Spotify remains a force to be reckoned with (even at $10 a month). The mobile app boasts the same functionality as its desktop counterpart, allowing you to stream single tracks or entire albums with the option to create custom playlists and download the tracks for offline listening. Download now for: Android iOS

Amazon Music (free) Amazon may have been late to the game, but its streaming app is one of the best. It allows you to access your entire Cloud Player library, including uploaded songs and those you purchases on the site, and provides additional options for creating and editing playlists on the fly. It’s included in the Amazon Prime subscription bundle. Download now for: Android iOS

Vevo (free) MTV may be dead, but Vevo still offers a remarkable selection of premiere music videos within its app. You can also create genre-spanning playlists and steam live musical performances, or simply browse Vevo’s handpicked selection of HD videos and recommendations. Download now for: Android iOS

TuneIn Radio (free) TuneIn Radio grants you access to more than 100,000 live radio stations from around the globe. The app offers a bevy of local content as well, providing on-demand streams encompassing sports, news, talk shows, music, and current events among a host of other stellar offerings. Download now for: Android iOS

Soundcloud (free)

Soundcloud is a rabid community of musicians, bands, and the like. The app retains all the hallmarks of the full site, allowing you to search for new artists to follow, listen to songs in your feed, and even record and post your own audio. The “Explore” section is only the beginning. Download now for: Android iOS

Pandora (free)

Pandora is a mainstay of the streaming realm, despite its dwindling user base. The service curates custom radio stations utilizing advanced algorithms based on a specific track or artist, delivering songs catered toward you that only get better with feedback. The interface is a nice, too. Download now for: Android iOS

Tidal (free) Tidal is designed for the audio aficionado. The streaming service boasts more than 25 million lossless tracks, not to mention an offline mode, quick access to music videos, tailor-made suggestions, and in-depth interviews covering everyone from Jack White to Jay-Z. Download now for: Android iOS

iHeartRadio (free)

Covering everything from country and hip-hop to pop and news, iHeartRadio makes streaming live AM/FM stations simple. Additionally, it lets you select music fit for your mood and build your own custom station from a catalog pushing more than 450,000 different artists. Download now for: Android iOS

NPR Music (free) There’s a reason NPR Music has its own dedicated app. The excellent offering provides you with access to live music streams from more than 100 different public radio stations, along with a gateway to signature programs such as All Songs Considered, First Listen, and the Tiny Desk Concerts. Download now for: iOS

Quello Concerts (free) Sometimes hearing isn’t enough. Quello Concerts lets you see it in action, granting you on-demand access to full-length concerts and riveting documentaries from the likes of Pink Floyd, Nirvana, Lady Gaga, and countless others. Trust us, 1,500 performance is plenty. Download now for: Android iOS

Musixmatch (free) Musixmatch boasts the world’s largest catalog of lyrics, and as such, the service’s dedicated app lets you listen to song in your library with synced lyrics. It also lets you search for song lyrics, whether by title or lyric, and helps you identify music playing around you with a simple tap. Download now for: Android iOS

Slacker Radio (free) Slacker Radio brings you curated music that you can customize to suit your own tastes. You can create and share your music stations, but the app also gives you access to news and sports. Some features are only accessible through a subscription. A Plus subscription costs $4 per month, and includes maximum audio quality at 320kbps, offline listening, and no ads. A Premium subscription at $10 per month gives you the ability to create playlists, download those playlists, and jump to favorite parts of a song. Download now for: Android iOS

Deezer (free) Deezer offers a truly massive library of tracks. The app learns about your favorite types of music and then creates a mix of music and artists just for you. With Deezer Premium, at $13 per month, you get unlimited access, offline playback, and no ads. Deezer is also compatible with iMessage and the Apple Watch. Download now for: Android iOS