Bitesnap uses machine learning to figure out what you’re eating in pics

Why it matters to you Getting a quick take on your health has never been easier now that apps can leverage AI and machine learning to interpret your images.

Instagram is already littered with photos of food, but thanks to a new app, you may be taking pictures of your meal for a slightly less … social reason. In order to help you make smarter decisions about what you’re putting in your body, there’s a new app in town leveraging artificial intelligence. Meet Bitesnap from Bite AI, which uses machine learning to determine what food items are in your latest food photo, and subsequently tells you how many calories you’re consuming.

Not only does Bitesnap identify the foot item on your plate, it also does some pretty impressive work as far as figuring out how much of it is actually there. And it’ll give you more than just caloric data — rather, you can get a full breakdown of all your macros using the app. You can check out a pie chart of your carbohydrate, protein, and fat consumption, and set (or adjust) your targets to help you achieve your fitness goals.

Of course, to get a better, more holistic view of your health, you can also enter your weight, height, and calculate your BMI in the app. This can actually help Bitesnap determine what your ideal food intake ought to be. The app can even remind you when to eat (in case that’s somehow a problem for you).

Currently, the app is available on both the iOS App Store and Google Play, though it doesn’t look as though integrations with wearables are yet available. That said, it’s still relatively new, so these updates could be coming soon. The app itself is free, and the reviews thus far have been quite positive. So if you’re looking for a way to make good on your health-related New Year’s resolutions, this app just may be able to help.