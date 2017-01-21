Let your inner child (and artist) run free with Color by Disney, a new adult coloring app

Its movies are enjoyed by the young and the young at heart, so it’s only natural that Disney’s latest creation transcends age as well. Adult coloring books have become quite the trend over the course of the last several months, and as the ruling monarch of the intersection between adult sensibilities and childhood nostalgia, Disney has now gotten into the game. This week, the company released Color by Disney — a new app that combines adult coloring books with technology. Truly the trifecta — your youth, your creativity, and your smartphone.

Whether you’re nine or 99, if you’re an (aspiring) artist, you’ll be able to make use of Color by Disney. Templates include popular characters from both Disney and Pixar films, as well as some of the most iconic scenes from your favorite movies. Whether you’re part of the newer generation who grew up with Frozen, or prefer to kick it old school with The Lion King or The Little Mermaid, there’s something for everyone. Pixar is represented with films like Brave and Monsters, Inc.

While this certainly sounds like something that would appeal to the youngsters, Disney is being quite clear in its marketing approach — this is something meant more for the parents than for the kids. By pushing the notion that coloring can help alleviate stress, Disney is hoping that mom and dad will be able to forget the trials and tribulations of parenthood long enough to want to take their kids to another animated movie.

Sure, there’s nothing particularly novel about the Disney app. Just choose your template, your drawing implement (be it a pencil, crayon, or marker), your favorite hues, and then get to coloring. And to give it that extra Disney touch, you can finish off your masterpiece with some pixie dust. Once you’re finished, you can take to social media to share your creation — the app connects with Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

While the app itself is free, you can pay to subscribe for unlimited access to the Disney art collection. Available via an in-app purchase, you can get a week of access to the collection for $3, a month for $8, or a year for $40. Check out Color by Disney on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Windows App Store.