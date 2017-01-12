Gmail to get handy new features that should be familiar to Google Inbox users

It looks like Gmail is set to get a pretty huge update in the near future. According to an APK teardown from Android Police, the Android version of Gmail is set to get a number of new features, some of which are on their way over from Google Inbox — the company’s other email client.

So what’s new in the app? The first big change seems to be the addition of Reminders, which, as the Android Police report notes, will likely be called Tasks in Gmail. Don’t confuse that with the Tasks feature that has been available in the web version of Gmail for a few years now — the new Tasks allows users to create reminders both manually and based on an email, so they won’t forget to do what they need to later on.

Another new feature is the ability to Snooze an email — just like an alarm. This basically sends the emails to a special type of folder, where they’ll sit until the specified time, when they’ll go back to the inbox. This basically helps turn the inbox into a kind of to-do list — you can snooze an email reminding you of a task so you can do it later. Then, once it’s done, move it into the appropriate folder or delete it altogether.

Users will get the ability to snooze for 10 minutes, 30 minutes, one hour, or a full 24 hours.

Google is rolling out the update to Android devices now, so if you don’t have it yet, you should get it within the next few days. Otherwise, you can download and install the APK manually — if you can’t wait that long to get the new features. To do that, head to this APK Mirror page.