How to record calls on your Android phone

Sometimes recording a phone call is important, whether it be for legal reasons or just because you want to keep a record of the call. Sadly, making a recording for future reference isn’t as easy as you might think. Not only does Android lack a built-in tool for doing so, but very few apps in the Google Play Store can actually record calls with crystal-clear audio quality. That’s why we’ve put together this guide — to help you find the best way to record calls on your Android phone for future use.

More: Store your Skype calls for later reference with these free and paid tools

Editor’s Note: There are federal and state laws pertaining to the recording of phone calls. As a general rule of thumb, though, you shouldn’t run into any legal trouble if you capture both parties verbally consenting to the recording. Some states require that only one party consent, however, feel free to check your state or local laws if you need further clarification.

Recording calls with Google Voice

Many Android users have the Google Voice app installed on their phone, which makes it easy to record phone calls using a Google Voice account. Not only that, but the app allows you to record your calls for free! Well, at least some of the calls. If you opt for Google Voice, you can only record incoming calls.

First, you’ll need a Google Voice account. If you don’t have one, head to the Google Voice website and follow the on-screen instructions. Then, once your account is set up, you’ll need to enable recording on your account, which is relatively easy to do.

Step 1: Navigate to the Google Voice homepage.

Step 2: Click the gear icon in the upper-right corner and select Settings from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Select the Calls tab and check the box labelled Enable Recording, which is located near the bottom of the page.

Once done, you’ll be able to record incoming calls by simply hitting the “4” button on your keypad. When you press “4,” you and the person you’re talking with will hear a message saying that the recording is underway. Press “4” again, and the recording will stop and automatically save to your inbox. To access your recordings in the Voice app, head to the Menu and tap Recorded.