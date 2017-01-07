How to get a refund on purchases from the Apple App Store or iTunes

There are many reasons why you might want a refund for something you purchased from the Apple App Store or iTunes. If you need to get a refund on an app, game, movie, TV show, music, or ebook, then there are a few different ways you can get in touch with Apple and get it done. You can do so using your iOS device, through a browser, or through iTunes. Whatever method you choose, the process is pretty similar, and it requires you to report a problem. Apple has a specific list of reasons why you may want to refund a purchase.

If you live in the EU, then you should be able to get a refund within 14 days of purchase, no questions asked. If you live elsewhere, or it has been more than two weeks since your purchase, then your request might not be granted without a legitimate reason. Let’s take a look at how you can get the refund process started.

Getting a refund using an iPhone or iPad

Step 1: Open your email app, and search for Apple invoice. If you remember the date when you purchased the app, go to that email, otherwise, search each one until you find the one you want a refund for.

Step 2: Within the email tap on Report a Problem.

Step 3: Log in to the Apple website with your Apple ID.

Step 4: If you have 2-step verification, enter the Apple ID Verification Code, otherwise, go to the next step.

Step 5: From the drop-down menu choose the problem you want to report and tap Submit.